Swiss Parliamentary Committee Backs UBS Capital Requirement
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Kommission bestätigt bei“Lex UBS” Eigenkapital von neunzig Prozent
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Read more: Kommission bestätigt bei“Lex UBS” Eigenkapital von neunzig Pr
The recomendation following the lead of the Senate. The full House of Representatives chamber will now vote on the matter.
The chamber's committee passed the recommendation by 13 votes to 12. A significant minority wanted to set the ratio at 80%. Another proposed capital adequacy ratio of 75% was rejected by 12 votes to eight, with five abstentions.
The committee rejected rejected the Federal Council's proposal for a 100% capital requirement by 17 votes to seven.More More Best of SRG content What the too-big-to-fail Swiss parliament vote means for UBS
This content was published on Sep 23, 2026 Swiss Senators have decided on a 90% core capital ratio for UBS bank's foreign subsidiaries.Read more: What the too-big-to-fail Swiss parliament vote means fo
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