Deutsch de Kommission bestätigt bei“Lex UBS” Eigenkapital von neunzig Prozent Original Read more: Kommission bestätigt bei“Lex UBS” Eigenkapital von neunzig Pr

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss bank UBS should in future back its foreign investments with 90% equity capital, according to a committee of the House of Representatives. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss parliamentary committee backs UBS capital requirement This content was published on November 24, 2026 - 15:34 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The recomendation following the lead of the Senate. The full House of Representatives chamber will now vote on the matter.

The chamber's committee passed the recommendation by 13 votes to 12. A significant minority wanted to set the ratio at 80%. Another proposed capital adequacy ratio of 75% was rejected by 12 votes to eight, with five abstentions.

The committee rejected rejected the Federal Council's proposal for a 100% capital requirement by 17 votes to seven.

More More Best of SRG content What the too-big-to-fail Swiss parliament vote means for UBS

This content was published on Sep 23, 2026 Swiss Senators have decided on a 90% core capital ratio for UBS bank's foreign subsidiaries.

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