Deutsch de Trotz Drohung aus Nordkorea: Schweiz hält an Dialog fest Original Read more: Trotz Drohung aus Nordkorea: Schweiz hält an Dialog

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss foreign ministry is maintaining its dialogue with Pyongyang despite North Korea's threat to close its diplomatic missions. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss maintain North Korea dialogue despite sanction threats This content was published on November 24, 2026 - 15:45 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

So far, neither the embassy in Beijing nor the local office has been officially contacted, the ministry said on Tuesday in response to an enquiry from Keystone-SDA.

The North Korean regime has not yet formally presented its demands to Switzerland. The reopening of the diplomatic mission in Pyongyang in mid-October serves to keep channels of communication open even with states that hold differing views, the foreign ministry added.

The reopening of the North Korea office took place independently of Switzerland's sanctions policy. This applies both to the UN sanctions relating to North Korea's nuclear programme and European Union sanctions that Switzerland adopted in connection with Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The statement comes in the wake of comments made by Kim Yo Jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, which were published on Tuesday (local time) via the North Korean state news agency KCNA.

She threatened to close the Swiss office, which had only just reopened in October, apparently in retaliation for recent sanctions decisions.

Sanctions over the deportation of Ukrainian children

“In my view, the Swiss diplomatic mission has spontaneously lost its raison d'être,” Kim Yo Jong stated. She criticised sanctions that Bern had supported against a state-run holiday camp in North Korea.

She added that she would advise the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give serious consideration to the withdrawal of the Swiss office in the coming days.

In early November, Switzerland adopted the 21st EU sanctions package against Russia. The measure, criticised by Pyongyang, imposed sanctions over the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

According to the EU, the North Korean children's holiday camp in question takes part in organised programmes in which Ukrainian children are transported there from occupied territories in coordination with Russia, with the aim of promoting pro-Russian narratives.

The Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang, which reports to the embassy in Beijing, had been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. It resumed operations on October 19.

Switzerland has maintained diplomatic relations with North Korea since 1974.

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