Switzerland Uses Aviation Fuel Reserves To Plug Bottlenecks
-
Deutsch
de
Schweiz zapft wegen Lieferengpässen weiter Flugpetrol-Reserven an
Original
Read more: Schweiz zapft wegen Lieferengpässen weiter Flugpetrol-Reserv
A federal regulation will allow additional withdrawals from the compulsory stockpiles from November 30 onwards in order to avert supply shortages at airports.More More Energy transition Why Switzerland is using its strategic diesel and jet fuel reserves
This content was published on Nov 24, 2026 Switzerland is drawing on its strategic petroleum reserves to ensure supplies for cars and airplanes. Yet the reasons behind the move have little to do with geopolitics or the war in the Middle East.Read more: Why Switzerland is using its strategic diesel and jet fuel res
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment