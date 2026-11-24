Deutsch de Schweiz zapft wegen Lieferengpässen weiter Flugpetrol-Reserven an Original Read more: Schweiz zapft wegen Lieferengpässen weiter Flugpetrol-Reserv

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland is continuing to draw on its emergency reserves of aviation fuel to make up for persistent supply bottlenecks. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland uses aviation fuel reserves to plug bottlenecks This content was published on November 24, 2026 - 16:09 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

A federal regulation will allow additional withdrawals from the compulsory stockpiles from November 30 onwards in order to avert supply shortages at airports.

More More Energy transition Why Switzerland is using its strategic diesel and jet fuel reserves

This content was published on Nov 24, 2026 Switzerland is drawing on its strategic petroleum reserves to ensure supplies for cars and airplanes. Yet the reasons behind the move have little to do with geopolitics or the war in the Middle East.

Read more: Why Switzerland is using its strategic diesel and jet fuel res