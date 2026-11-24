Arabs Buy Fewer Medical Supplies From Brazil
In a statement released Monday (23), the association reported consolidated export data for January through September, totaling USD 790.2 million, down 8.57% year on year. According to Abimo, the sector expects exports to reach US$1.11 billion this year, down 3.85% from 2025. In the opposite direction, imports in the sector totaled US$9.52 billion through September, up 14% from the same period in 2025.
The sector includes manufacturers of syringes, medical, hospital and dental supplies, diagnostic equipment, prostheses and surgical instruments, among other products.
In the statement, ABIMO said the sector was affected by“import pressure” and uncertainty stemming from new U.S. tariff measures, with the United States being the main destination for Brazilian medical devices. On the other hand, sales to regional partners grew, with Chile, Paraguay, Argentina and Mexico increasing their imports of products from the sector.
In the statement, ABIMO Project and Marketing Manager Larissa Gomes said the increase in imports and decline in exports showed the need to strengthen manufacturers' competitiveness in the domestic market and companies' international presence.
“Diversification is important, especially in a scenario of changes to global trade rules, but it needs to be accompanied by investment, innovation and conditions that enable our companies to compete,” Gomes said.
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Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Nicolas Guyonnet/Hans Lucas via AFP
The post Arabs buy fewer medical supplies from Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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