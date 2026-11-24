MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - Operating in 11 countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Altave provides integrated artificial intelligence and video analytics solutions focused on operational safety and protecting lives and assets.

The operation is carried out by monitoring cameras and collecting data on the movement of people in different environments, processed by the Brazilian company's software.

Founded in 2011 in São José dos Campos, Brazil's São Paulo state, by Bruno Avena de Azevedo and Leonardo Mendes Nogueira, the company initially provided services to public agencies before shifting its focus to private clients in Brazil and abroad.

Its most recent experience with an Arab client is with Saudi Aramco, the Saudi oil and gas giant.

“The contract is not directly with Saudi Aramco, but with a group joint venture that is half-owned by Saudi Aramco and half by Valaris, a U.S. company that operates in Brazil on drilling projects,” said Leonardo Mendes Nogueira, Altave's co-founder and head of marketing and sales.

“We knew the region through the defense sector. We used to attend trade shows there, and when we shifted our focus and oil became a major part of our business, we started attending ADIPEC [energy conference in Abu Dhabi]. We always believed what we did in Brazil had value and market potential there. It was a region we decided to prioritize before anywhere else in the world,” Nogueira said.

Contact with ARO Drilling, the joint venture mentioned by Nogueira, came through a trade show in Saudi Arabia.

“Every year, we tried to showcase our work there. At one of the shows, I believe it was IPTC in Saudi Arabia, an petroleum technology conference, someone from ARO on the Valaris side said they had heard good things about us within Valaris,” the Brazilian recalled.

But before Altave could earn the trust to provide services and become a trusted monitoring company for Arab clients, it had to prove itself.

“They look primarily to the United States, Germany, China and India for technology references, never Brazil. We spent three years building trust and relationships, and then the opportunity came in 2024, when we ran an eight-month pilot with ARO.”

After installing the system on one of the joint venture's rigs, Altave monitored its performance throughout 2025 and saw positive results from the partnership. Following the positive feedback from the initial test, the pilot led to a contract to install the system on nine additional offshore jack-up rigs-mobile self-elevating drilling platforms-in January 2026.

The Brazilian company's monitoring system operates on ARO's nine rigs, monitoring red zones and checking workers' personal protective equipment (PPE).

One of the Brazilian company's gateways into the region was ADIPEC. The trade show, which Altave makes a point of attending every year, serves as a platform to showcase the company's services and new offerings.

At this year's edition, Altave showcased AI-based Computer Vision applications that turn video images into risk data.

Among the two solutions presented in Abu Dhabi were falling-object prevention, which helps monitor tools and equipment in monitored areas, and workforce exposure risk analysis, which helps teams with planning and decision-making.

In addition to ADIPEC, Altave also took part in the Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) in April this year, an international trade show focused on oil, gas and energy held in Oman.

At the event, the company discussed the evolution of artificial intelligence use in offshore operations-activities carried out at sea-showing how the focus has shifted from the feasibility of the technology to the ability to operate at scale in high-risk environments.

Founded by two aeronautical engineers from the Aeronautics Institute of Technology (ITA), the company started with a different goal.

“Our main motivation in college was to solve Brazil's telecommunications problem. At the time, in 2009, for example, the Amazon and Pantanal regions had very weak cellphone coverage,” he said.

“With that in mind, we thought that if we put a radio device high up on a balloon tethered by a cable, we could cover large areas of these remote regions of Brazil.”

Two years after its founding, amid the bureaucratic difficulties Altave faced in the country's telecommunications sector, the partners decided to change fields after being approached by Brazil's Ministry of Justice.

With major events approaching in Brazil, such as the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympics, there were concerns about the safety and monitoring of visitors.

Following the contact, the company decided to modify its product, replacing the radio with a camera and raising it high enough to monitor a large area.

“At the Rio Olympics, there were four balloons with cameras 200 meters above the ground, each monitoring a radius of roughly 3 kilometers,” Nogueira recalls.

After its first few years, the company shifted its focus from public- to private-sector clients.

“We started providing monitoring services using camera-equipped balloons in areas related to wildfire protection, mining and oil-critical areas that needed to be monitored,” the businessman said.

“When we started providing the service, we realized how difficult it was for a human being to stare at a screen and spot smoke coming out or someone entering at night. That's when we started developing this software so that, instead of a human being, the software could detect a change in the color of a pixel and say, 'Hey, something is happening here.'”

With this in mind, the company, which also made a point of listening to customer feedback, decided to set aside the camera-equipped balloon and focus on improving its monitoring software.

“Now, the software can work with any camera, installed anywhere. It can be on a drone, a wall or a pole. We process the images and detect whether a person is at risk of being crushed or run over,” the businessman said.

“Our main focus currently is occupational safety combined with efficiency, because we also measure time and people for the oil and gas sector. We monitor this type of asset, namely oil platforms, and we also monitor refineries and factories.”

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Report by Rebecca Vettore, in collaboration with ANBA

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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