MENAFN - ING) What exactly would change?

Macron's surprise proposal came at the start of another high-risk week for France, after the European Commission forecast last week that the deficit would reach 5.4% of GDP in 2027 and 5.7% in 2028, and ahead of S&P's rating assessment on Friday. It would revive a constitutional amendment approved by the National Assembly and the Senate in 2011 – during the eurozone sovereign debt crisis – but never submitted to Congress for final approval.

The reform would create a new category of legislation: multi-year fiscal framework laws. Parliament would adopt a framework covering at least three years and setting a path towards fiscal balance, including annual spending ceilings and minimum revenue measures. Annual state and social security budgets would then have to comply with it. This would be an important change from France's existing public finance programming laws. These have set multi-year fiscal trajectories since 2009 but do not legally constrain annual budgets. Under the proposed system, the Constitutional Council could reject a budget that was inconsistent with the applicable framework law.

However, the constitutional amendment would not determine how quickly the deficit must fall, set a debt target or a numerical ceiling comparable with Germany's debt brake. It would create the legal architecture for a fiscal rule rather than define the rule itself.

Its actual strength would be determined by a subsequent organic law specifying how compliance was assessed, how deviations were treated, what corrective action was required and which exceptional circumstances could justify a departure from the trajectory. Weak provisions would produce a weak rule, regardless of its constitutional status.

There is another important source of flexibility. Parliament could modify the trajectory at any point by adopting a new framework law, for instance after an economic crisis or a change of government. Of course, some flexibility is important, but it also creates an obvious risk: the framework law could simply be rewritten whenever the annual budget no longer complies with it. A rule revised every year would not be significantly more credible than the programming laws France already has (and ignores).

A long and uncertain political process

Approving this“golden rule” reform would require the support of three-fifths of the votes cast at a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate. The centre, the right and the far right broadly support the principle of a golden rule. On current parliamentary arithmetic, however, they would still fall around 30 votes short, which would require additional support from independent lawmakers.

Even if Macron secured the necessary majority, constitutional approval would only be the first stage. Parliament would still have to adopt the organic law defining the mechanism, and then a framework law establishing the actual fiscal trajectory. The system could not apply to the 2027 budget and is very unlikely to be operational for the 2028 budget.

France's problem is not a shortage of rules

France is already subject to several layers of fiscal rules. National programming laws set deficit and debt trajectories, while the European framework includes the excessive deficit procedure opened against France in 2024. Yet these rules have repeatedly failed to constrain annual budgets. A stronger fiscal framework could improve predictability and make repeated deviations more difficult. The experience of Germany, Switzerland and Sweden shows that well-designed rules can support fiscal discipline when they are backed by a sufficiently broad and lasting political consensus.

France's central problem, however, is less the absence of rules than the absence of political willingness to implement them. Successive governments have become adept at presenting medium-term consolidation plans and subsequently postponing the adjustment. Sure, a constitutional rule could make such promises more difficult to disregard. But it could not ensure that the initial trajectory was realistic, prevent Parliament from rewriting it or create the political agreement required to adopt the underlying spending and tax measures.

The budget comes first

The immediate signal expected is therefore not a constitutional reform that might become operational several years from now, but the adoption of a credible budget. The 2027 budget is now being examined by the Senate, where the centre-right majority wants to add around €6bn in spending cuts to the government's initial proposal. Further consolidation is needed to bring the deficit down to 5% of GDP next year, as the macroeconomic outlook has deteriorated and more than €1.5bn in additional spending measures have been announced since the draft budget was presented. The government has indicated that the final adjustment could amount to €6-8bn, on top of the €43bn already announced.

The text will then return to the National Assembly, where the government lacks a majority and cannot rely on an ordinary vote. It will therefore have to choose between Article 49.3 and ordinances. Under Article 49.3, the amended budget would be adopted unless an absolute majority of MPs backed a motion of no confidence. If such a motion passed, the government would fall and the budget would be rejected. The government could seek a non-censure agreement with the Socialist Party or the National Rally, but no negotiations have started so far. Alternatively, it could proceed without an agreement and bet that the opposition parties would fail to unite behind the same motion, a particularly risky strategy.

If Parliament has not completed its examination by midnight on 17 December, the government could instead enact the budget by ordinance from 18 December. A subsequent motion of no confidence could still bring down the government, but the budget would remain in force. This would remove the risk of France entering 2027 without a budget, but it would reinstate the initial draft, which does not contain the additional measures needed to reach the 5% deficit target. Article 49.3 would therefore offer greater fiscal credibility if successful, but with a significant risk that France ends up without a budget. Ordinances would ensure that a budget enters into force, but at the cost of a weaker fiscal plan. The government increasingly appears to favour Article 49.3, although without a negotiated non-censure agreement, this remains a high-risk option.

All in all, a golden rule may eventually help France remain on a credible fiscal path. But it cannot replace the decisions needed to establish that path. The most urgent question is whether the government can put a credible budget in place without triggering another political crisis.