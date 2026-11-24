MENAFN - ING) Sentiment bounce closes the gap with spending

There was a sizeable jump in sentiment in the November Conference Board measure of consumer confidence, well ahead of anyone's forecast, in contrast to last week's University of Michigan measure, which remains in the doldrums. The Conference Board's headline index jumped to 103.3 from 91.9 versus the consensus prediction of 92.4 (the highest reading forecast by anyone was 94.7). The expectations component jumped 13 points while current conditions rose 10 points. Today's outcome closes the gap between spending and sentiment witnessed over the past two years. Consumer confidence is back to being roughly consistent with consumer spending growth of around 2%.

The result is welcome, in that we now have a more consistent story between how consumers say they are feeling and their actions, but it doesn't generate any real extra impetus that would prompt upward revisions to growth forecasts.

Consumer confidence versus consumer spending Source: Macrobond, ING

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It's likely that the steep declines in retail gasoline prices, down from a September peak of $4.49/gallon for the national average to $3.62 yesterday, have provided relief for households, but there were also stronger readings regarding the jobs market. We had suspected that the upside would have been capped by a turbulent couple of weeks for stock markets, but it is possible that the outcome of the midterm elections prompted outsized improvements amongst some groups – Democrats and Independents reported big increases, while amongst Republican voters sentiment fell modestly.

The details show that attitudes towards making major purchases improved but are not especially strong, while income expectations over the coming six months softened a touch.

Consumer caution remains warranted

We need to be a little cautious in that the University of Michigan measure didn't show the improvements exhibited in today's Conference Board measure. The K-shaped consumer story still resonates in that high-income households are in great shape, boosted by significant wealth gains in recent years and a sense of job security. However, middle- and lower-income households are under much more financial pressure, as indicated by rising credit card and auto loan delinquencies. Federal Reserve data suggests the bottom 60% of households by income hold only 15% of US household wealth, so have not benefited so much from asset price increases. Instead, they are reliant on incomes to fund spending growth, but mediocre wage gains in a low hire, low fire economy, coupled with the rising cost of living, means they are being financially squeezed. It is these households that reflect the median American in the survey, but it is the high-income households that have been driving the spending growth.

Bureau of Labour Statistics data suggests the top 20% of households by income (those making over $155k per year) are responsible for around 40% of all consumer spending, but Moody's Analytics, now suggest it could be as much as 60%. This shift also reflects the declining proportion of consumer spending accounted for by retail sales, with higher income households spending more of their income on services and experiences, such as travel and leisure. Middle and lower income households spend proportionally more of their income on physical goods, such as clothing and food.

Ongoing falls in energy and other commodity prices should gradually provide further relief for households and the improved job readings are encouraging. Nonetheless, there is a vulnerability to a stock market correction given the focus on high-income household spending.