SML Group Appoints Jeffrey Fielkow As Chief Executive Officer
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – SML Group today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jeffrey Fielkow as Chief Executive Officer. Mr Fielkow will join SML on 7 December 2026 and assume full leadership responsibility for the Group's performance and strategic priorities on 1 January 2027. He will be based in Hong Kong.
Mr Fielkow succeeds Mr Ignatius K.C. Lau, who will be retiring and stepping down as CEO on 31 December 2026 after 20 years with SML, with 11 years spent as Chief Executive Officer. Mr Lau will continue to support SML as a strategic advisor in 2027.
About Jeffrey Fielkow
Jeffrey Fielkow brings more than 30 years of executive and entrepreneurial experience across public and private companies. He has led multibillion-dollar organisations in manufacturing, packaging, label converting and environmental services, with leadership experience across North America and Asia.
Most recently, Mr Fielkow served as Founding President and CEO of Circular Action Alliance, the first nationwide Producer Responsibility Organisation for packaging EPR in the United States. His previous leadership roles include CEO positions with Tetra Pak in Vietnam, the United States and Canada, and President and CEO of ID Images, a label converting business operating in the United States and Canada. Having lived and worked in Thailand and Vietnam, he brings firsthand knowledge of Asia's diverse cultures and markets.
Sustainability forms a core part of Mr Fielkow's leadership experience. In September 2025, Forbes named him one of its 50 Global Sustainability Leaders. He has spent nearly 15 years in recycling and sustainability roles, including at WM and ReCommunity. At Tetra Pak, he served as Vice President of Sustainability for North America and later for Southeast Asia and Oceania, based in Thailand.
A Structured Handover
Mr Lau will continue to lead the team in delivering the Group's 2026 KPIs and business targets. He and Mr Fielkow will work closely with the Board and the global leadership team to ensure a structured handover and continuity of business operations.
Looking Ahead
Mr Fielkow will draw on his international perspective and extensive global operating experience to strengthen SML Group's apparel and footwear business, extend its capabilities to more industries, and continue to advance its RFID-based digital intelligence solutions. His experience in circularity and sustainability, built most recently at Circular Action Alliance, will further help SML serve its customers even better. Working with the Board and the global leadership team, he will build on the strong foundation laid by Mr Lau and the whole team to create long-term value for customers.
Jeffrey Fielkow, incoming Chief Executive Officer, SML Group, said:“I am honoured to join SML and build on what KC and the team have achieved. SML's apparel labels, item-level RFID and factory care solutions help brands and retailers identify products, manage inventory and improve day-to-day operations. As customers face new demands for traceability and product information, we have an opportunity to become an even more valuable partner. My focus will be on supporting our people, winning and retaining customers, and delivering the quality and service that sustain profitable growth.”
“Jeff combines global operating experience, deep knowledge of Asia and a long record on sustainability. He is known for his collaborative, people-focused leadership and strong customer orientation, and I am confident that he will build on SML's strengths as we position the business for sustainable, long-term growth,” said Rishi Pardal, Chairman, SML Group.
“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank KC for twenty years of leadership. As CEO he led SML's growth into a global leader in product identification and built the customer-first culture the whole Group shares today. With Jeff's appointment and KC's support through the handover, SML has continuity and a leader for its next phase,” said Kevin Liu, Vice Chairman, SML Group.
“It has been a great privilege and honour to serve SML and its people and customers for the past twenty years. I am confident the Group is in strong hands, and I look forward to supporting Jeff through the transition,” said Ignatius K.C. Lau, Chief Executive Officer, SML Group.
decoding="async" src="https://release.media-outreach.com/Release/templates/images/socialMedia/iconmonstr-wechat-1-24.png" width="24" height="24" data-no-lazy="1">Wechat: Hashtag: #SMLGroup
SML GroupSML Group is a global leader in product identification and digital identification solutions, with more than 40 years of experience serving the global retail and apparel supply chain. From its foundations in labels and tags, SML has evolved into a global provider of item-level RFID, factory-level validation, Digital Product Passports and connected product solutions.
By connecting the physical product with trusted digital identity and data, SML helps brands and manufacturers strengthen product identification, improve operational accuracy from factory to shelf, increase supply chain transparency and meet evolving retailer compliance and regulatory requirements.
Today, SML connects billions of items globally, enabling data-driven sourcing and production operations and supporting smarter, more transparent and agile supply chains.
Operating across 25+ locations in more than 20 countries and partnering with 600+ brands worldwide, SML combines global scale with deep industry expertise and local market knowledge to deliver scalable solutions across the product and supply chain lifecycle.
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Mr Fielkow succeeds Mr Ignatius K.C. Lau, who will be retiring and stepping down as CEO on 31 December 2026 after 20 years with SML, with 11 years spent as Chief Executive Officer. Mr Lau will continue to support SML as a strategic advisor in 2027.
About Jeffrey Fielkow
Jeffrey Fielkow brings more than 30 years of executive and entrepreneurial experience across public and private companies. He has led multibillion-dollar organisations in manufacturing, packaging, label converting and environmental services, with leadership experience across North America and Asia.
Most recently, Mr Fielkow served as Founding President and CEO of Circular Action Alliance, the first nationwide Producer Responsibility Organisation for packaging EPR in the United States. His previous leadership roles include CEO positions with Tetra Pak in Vietnam, the United States and Canada, and President and CEO of ID Images, a label converting business operating in the United States and Canada. Having lived and worked in Thailand and Vietnam, he brings firsthand knowledge of Asia's diverse cultures and markets.
Sustainability forms a core part of Mr Fielkow's leadership experience. In September 2025, Forbes named him one of its 50 Global Sustainability Leaders. He has spent nearly 15 years in recycling and sustainability roles, including at WM and ReCommunity. At Tetra Pak, he served as Vice President of Sustainability for North America and later for Southeast Asia and Oceania, based in Thailand.
A Structured Handover
Mr Lau will continue to lead the team in delivering the Group's 2026 KPIs and business targets. He and Mr Fielkow will work closely with the Board and the global leadership team to ensure a structured handover and continuity of business operations.
Looking Ahead
Mr Fielkow will draw on his international perspective and extensive global operating experience to strengthen SML Group's apparel and footwear business, extend its capabilities to more industries, and continue to advance its RFID-based digital intelligence solutions. His experience in circularity and sustainability, built most recently at Circular Action Alliance, will further help SML serve its customers even better. Working with the Board and the global leadership team, he will build on the strong foundation laid by Mr Lau and the whole team to create long-term value for customers.
Jeffrey Fielkow, incoming Chief Executive Officer, SML Group, said:“I am honoured to join SML and build on what KC and the team have achieved. SML's apparel labels, item-level RFID and factory care solutions help brands and retailers identify products, manage inventory and improve day-to-day operations. As customers face new demands for traceability and product information, we have an opportunity to become an even more valuable partner. My focus will be on supporting our people, winning and retaining customers, and delivering the quality and service that sustain profitable growth.”
“Jeff combines global operating experience, deep knowledge of Asia and a long record on sustainability. He is known for his collaborative, people-focused leadership and strong customer orientation, and I am confident that he will build on SML's strengths as we position the business for sustainable, long-term growth,” said Rishi Pardal, Chairman, SML Group.
“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank KC for twenty years of leadership. As CEO he led SML's growth into a global leader in product identification and built the customer-first culture the whole Group shares today. With Jeff's appointment and KC's support through the handover, SML has continuity and a leader for its next phase,” said Kevin Liu, Vice Chairman, SML Group.
“It has been a great privilege and honour to serve SML and its people and customers for the past twenty years. I am confident the Group is in strong hands, and I look forward to supporting Jeff through the transition,” said Ignatius K.C. Lau, Chief Executive Officer, SML Group.
decoding="async" src="https://release.media-outreach.com/Release/templates/images/socialMedia/iconmonstr-wechat-1-24.png" width="24" height="24" data-no-lazy="1">Wechat: Hashtag: #SMLGroup
SML GroupSML Group is a global leader in product identification and digital identification solutions, with more than 40 years of experience serving the global retail and apparel supply chain. From its foundations in labels and tags, SML has evolved into a global provider of item-level RFID, factory-level validation, Digital Product Passports and connected product solutions.
By connecting the physical product with trusted digital identity and data, SML helps brands and manufacturers strengthen product identification, improve operational accuracy from factory to shelf, increase supply chain transparency and meet evolving retailer compliance and regulatory requirements.
Today, SML connects billions of items globally, enabling data-driven sourcing and production operations and supporting smarter, more transparent and agile supply chains.
Operating across 25+ locations in more than 20 countries and partnering with 600+ brands worldwide, SML combines global scale with deep industry expertise and local market knowledge to deliver scalable solutions across the product and supply chain lifecycle.
Trusted Solutions - Powered by People
For more information, please visit .
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