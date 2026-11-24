Jingle. Chill. Thrill. OZO Hotels Brings Festive Fun To Thailand And Malaysia
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – Forget the ordinary festive getaway. This holiday season, OZO Hotels invites travellers to enjoy the festivities their way with 'Jingle. Chill. Thrill.', a celebration of great food, beachside fun and feel-good moments across its hotels in Thailand and Malaysia. From special Christmas dining and sun-soaked days by the pool to lively New Year's Eve countdown parties welcoming 2027, the campaign brings together experiences for every kind of holiday mood, whether guests are looking for festive excitement or a chance to simply unwind. With festive offers at participating hotels, including savings of up to 33%, there is even more reason to plan a festive escape and make new memories with friends and loved ones.
As ONYX Hospitality Group celebrates its 60th anniversary, this festive season carries special significance under the message 'Where traditions become tomorrow's memories'. Inspired by six decades of hospitality, OZO brings this spirit to life through celebrations that bring family and friends together, combining familiar festive traditions with the brand's own playful and easy-going character. Whether it is sharing a special meal, enjoying time together or heading out to discover somewhere new, the season is all about making memories in your own way.
Across Thailand and Malaysia, each OZO destination offers its own character and a different way to enjoy the season. From historic cities rich in culture and local flavours to sun-soaked beaches and lively neighbourhoods, there is a holiday setting to suit different moods and travel styles.
Celebrate the Season Your Way at OZO North Pattaya: At OZO North Pattaya, guests can enjoy the festive spirit while making the most of everything Pattaya has to offer. The celebrations begin with a Christmas Lighting Ceremony, followed by the Christmas Grill and Chill Buffet and the 'Cheers. Chill. Celebration.' event, before the year draws to a close with a New Year's Eve party welcoming 2027. For those looking to head out and explore, Pattaya's beaches, restaurants and entertainment spots are all within easy reach. Terminal 21 Pattaya is just 550 metres from the hotel, with other popular shopping destinations and stylish local boutiques nearby. After a day out enjoying the city, guests can return to the hotel and relax in OZO's easy-going atmosphere.
A Festive Beach Escape at OZO Phuket: For travellers dreaming of the Andaman Sea, clear blue skies and soft white sand, OZO Phuket is just 150 metres from Kata Beach. Guests can soak up the sunshine and enjoy the beach, take it easy by the pool or head out to explore nearby shops and local attractions. Back at the hotel, the festive celebrations continue with a Christmas Eve Dinner and New Year's Eve Gala Dinner, followed by a countdown to welcome 2027. Whether spending the day relaxing by the sea or enjoying an evening of celebration with family and friends, OZO Phuket makes it easy to enjoy the island at your own pace and create feel-good holiday memories.
Enjoy the Festive Season on Samui at OZO Chaweng Samui: With its beachfront setting along a stretch of white sand, OZO Chaweng Samui offers an easy-going island escape for the festive season. Guests can enjoy the blue sea and gentle sunshine, then join the celebrations at the hotel, starting with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas Eve festivities, followed by a lively send-off to the year as everyone welcomes 2027 together. For those who feel like exploring, the restaurants, shops and nightlife of Chaweng are also close by. Whether spending the day by the beach or heading out to discover the lively neighbourhood after dark, guests can enjoy their Samui getaway in their own way.
Discover the Charm of Penang at OZO George Town Penang:For travellers drawn to historic streets, culture, local food and the colourful character of Malaysia, OZO George Town Penang is an ideal base for discovering the city. Located just 600 metres from George Town's UNESCO-listed historic centre, the hotel puts guests within easy reach of heritage streets, colourful architecture and Penang's renowned street food. After a day exploring the city, guests can return to the hotel and enjoy the festive atmosphere, with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Christmas Eve celebrations and a New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet. From discovering Penang's cultural heritage and local flavours to enjoying the festive celebrations at the hotel, there is plenty to make the holiday memorable.
Stay Close to the Action at OZO Medini Malaysia: Planning a visit to LEGOLAND Malaysia or heading to Johor for a sporting event, concert or other activities at EduCity Sports Complex? OZO Medini Malaysia makes a convenient base, with easy access to both destinations and the surrounding attractions. Whether travelling with family for a fun-filled day at LEGOLAND or visiting for an event at EduCity, guests can enjoy a comfortable stay and have a place to relax and recharge after a busy day.
From exploring historic streets and enjoying laid-back days by the beach to sharing festive meals and counting down to a new year, OZO Hotels brings together a variety of ways to celebrate the season across Thailand and Malaysia. With its playful spirit, friendly atmosphere and comfortable stays, OZO invites travellers to make the holidays their own – whether that means joining the celebrations, heading out to explore or simply taking time to unwind with family, friends or on their own.
Discover festive experiences and special offers at participating hotels at .
OZO Hotels – Unpack. Good. Vibes.
Hashtag: #ONYXAbout OZO HotelsOZO is a hotel brand with a touch of fun and playfulness. To arrive at OZO is to“Unpack. Good. Vibes.” and embrace the excitement of the destination. After a day of exploration, step inside to discover functional design, practical layouts, spaces to reunite and play, and sleep-inducing beds designed to deliver exceptional rest. OZO hotels are currently available in Thailand - Pattaya, Phuket, and Samui - as well as Malaysia - George Town, Penang, and Medini - with more locations anticipated in the coming years. More information: ozohotels.
OZO online channels:
Website: ozohotels.
Facebook:
Instagram:
About ONYX Hospitality GroupONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands – Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence – catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.
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As ONYX Hospitality Group celebrates its 60th anniversary, this festive season carries special significance under the message 'Where traditions become tomorrow's memories'. Inspired by six decades of hospitality, OZO brings this spirit to life through celebrations that bring family and friends together, combining familiar festive traditions with the brand's own playful and easy-going character. Whether it is sharing a special meal, enjoying time together or heading out to discover somewhere new, the season is all about making memories in your own way.
Across Thailand and Malaysia, each OZO destination offers its own character and a different way to enjoy the season. From historic cities rich in culture and local flavours to sun-soaked beaches and lively neighbourhoods, there is a holiday setting to suit different moods and travel styles.
Celebrate the Season Your Way at OZO North Pattaya: At OZO North Pattaya, guests can enjoy the festive spirit while making the most of everything Pattaya has to offer. The celebrations begin with a Christmas Lighting Ceremony, followed by the Christmas Grill and Chill Buffet and the 'Cheers. Chill. Celebration.' event, before the year draws to a close with a New Year's Eve party welcoming 2027. For those looking to head out and explore, Pattaya's beaches, restaurants and entertainment spots are all within easy reach. Terminal 21 Pattaya is just 550 metres from the hotel, with other popular shopping destinations and stylish local boutiques nearby. After a day out enjoying the city, guests can return to the hotel and relax in OZO's easy-going atmosphere.
A Festive Beach Escape at OZO Phuket: For travellers dreaming of the Andaman Sea, clear blue skies and soft white sand, OZO Phuket is just 150 metres from Kata Beach. Guests can soak up the sunshine and enjoy the beach, take it easy by the pool or head out to explore nearby shops and local attractions. Back at the hotel, the festive celebrations continue with a Christmas Eve Dinner and New Year's Eve Gala Dinner, followed by a countdown to welcome 2027. Whether spending the day relaxing by the sea or enjoying an evening of celebration with family and friends, OZO Phuket makes it easy to enjoy the island at your own pace and create feel-good holiday memories.
Enjoy the Festive Season on Samui at OZO Chaweng Samui: With its beachfront setting along a stretch of white sand, OZO Chaweng Samui offers an easy-going island escape for the festive season. Guests can enjoy the blue sea and gentle sunshine, then join the celebrations at the hotel, starting with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas Eve festivities, followed by a lively send-off to the year as everyone welcomes 2027 together. For those who feel like exploring, the restaurants, shops and nightlife of Chaweng are also close by. Whether spending the day by the beach or heading out to discover the lively neighbourhood after dark, guests can enjoy their Samui getaway in their own way.
Discover the Charm of Penang at OZO George Town Penang:For travellers drawn to historic streets, culture, local food and the colourful character of Malaysia, OZO George Town Penang is an ideal base for discovering the city. Located just 600 metres from George Town's UNESCO-listed historic centre, the hotel puts guests within easy reach of heritage streets, colourful architecture and Penang's renowned street food. After a day exploring the city, guests can return to the hotel and enjoy the festive atmosphere, with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Christmas Eve celebrations and a New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet. From discovering Penang's cultural heritage and local flavours to enjoying the festive celebrations at the hotel, there is plenty to make the holiday memorable.
Stay Close to the Action at OZO Medini Malaysia: Planning a visit to LEGOLAND Malaysia or heading to Johor for a sporting event, concert or other activities at EduCity Sports Complex? OZO Medini Malaysia makes a convenient base, with easy access to both destinations and the surrounding attractions. Whether travelling with family for a fun-filled day at LEGOLAND or visiting for an event at EduCity, guests can enjoy a comfortable stay and have a place to relax and recharge after a busy day.
From exploring historic streets and enjoying laid-back days by the beach to sharing festive meals and counting down to a new year, OZO Hotels brings together a variety of ways to celebrate the season across Thailand and Malaysia. With its playful spirit, friendly atmosphere and comfortable stays, OZO invites travellers to make the holidays their own – whether that means joining the celebrations, heading out to explore or simply taking time to unwind with family, friends or on their own.
Discover festive experiences and special offers at participating hotels at .
OZO Hotels – Unpack. Good. Vibes.
Hashtag: #ONYXAbout OZO HotelsOZO is a hotel brand with a touch of fun and playfulness. To arrive at OZO is to“Unpack. Good. Vibes.” and embrace the excitement of the destination. After a day of exploration, step inside to discover functional design, practical layouts, spaces to reunite and play, and sleep-inducing beds designed to deliver exceptional rest. OZO hotels are currently available in Thailand - Pattaya, Phuket, and Samui - as well as Malaysia - George Town, Penang, and Medini - with more locations anticipated in the coming years. More information: ozohotels.
OZO online channels:
Website: ozohotels.
Facebook:
Instagram:
About ONYX Hospitality GroupONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands – Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence – catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.
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Follow us on Instagram:
Follow us on LinkedIn:
Follow us on Facebook:
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