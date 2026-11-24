Chinese Premium Cashmere Wins International Award Again
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) ORDOS, CHINA– Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – Three herder couples from Otog Banner, Ordos, won awards at the 11th Loro Piana Cashmere of the Year Award ceremony, held in New York on Nov 10, with the couple Siqingbilige and Hasiqiqige earning first prize for their cashmere fiber, boasting an impressive diameter of just 12.89 microns.
According to the professional testing results announced by the organizers, the first-prize raw cashmere had a total weight of 135.8 kilograms and an average fiber diameter of just 12.89 microns. The cashmere submitted by the couple Jiyatu and Gegentuya received second prize with a fineness of 13.01 microns, while Li Fuqiang and Qi Qi took third prize with 13.04 microns.
By industry standards, a micron is one-millionth of a meter, and a human hair is typically several times thicker than a cashmere fiber. The finer the fiber, the softer and more delicate the resulting fabric, making fineness a key benchmark in the global high-end textile market. Fiber length and overall performance are also important measures of cashmere quality. This year's competition was particularly fierce, with less than 0.1 microns separating the top entries.
This is not the first time Albas cashmere has earned international industry recognition. Back in 1985–1987, it won the Italian Cigna International Cashmere Gold Award for three consecutive years. From the Cigna Gold Award to the Loro Piana Award, more than four decades of international honors bear witness to generations of herders' enduring commitment to conserving, selectively breeding, and improving the quality of the Albas white cashmere goat.
The steady improvement in Albas white cashmere goat quality mirrors, in a striking way, the development logic behind China's hybrid rice: hybrid rice keeps raising grain yields through breeding innovation, while Albas white cashmere goats keep pushing up cashmere quality and market value through germplasm conservation, scientific selective breeding, refined husbandry, and end-to-end quality management. The two belong to different agricultural sectors and follow different technical paths, yet they share a highly consistent core: harnessing scientific and technological innovation and long-term accumulation to unlock the potential of traditional agricultural resources, so that agricultural production creates greater economic and social value.
As“China's Cashmere Capital,” Ordos is the core production area for Albas white cashmere goat. Statistics for 2025 show that the city has over 6.9 million cashmere goats in stock and produces about 3,500 tonnes of raw cashmere a year, accounting for 58.7% of Inner Mongolia's output, 25% of China's, and 15% of the world's, making it one of the most important cashmere production bases in China and globally.
The cashmere industry is one of Inner Mongolia's signature industries and a priority for development. In recent years, the region has rolled out a series of targeted policies for high-quality development of the industry, steadily upgrading the entire cashmere value chain by focusing on key areas such as germplasm conservation, quality monitoring, premium pricing for premium quality, and production technology upgrades.
The results of industrial development are directly reflected in herders' incomes. In 2025, Otog Banner paid out 17.35 million yuan in premium-quality cashmere subsidies, benefiting 1,798 farming and herding households and raising average household income by 9,400 yuan. By paying more for better quality, the market mechanism gives high-quality cashmere higher returns, further motivating herders to protect superior breeds, improve husbandry practices, and produce premium cashmere.
From the grasslands to the international high-end market, from traditional herding experience to modern scientific breeding, the 12.89-micron figure is both a powerful testament to the region's distinctive livestock advantages and a vivid snapshot of how China's specialty animal husbandry is achieving high-quality development through technological innovation and an unrelenting focus on quality.
Hashtag: #OtogBanner #AlbasCashmere #LoroPianaAward
According to the professional testing results announced by the organizers, the first-prize raw cashmere had a total weight of 135.8 kilograms and an average fiber diameter of just 12.89 microns. The cashmere submitted by the couple Jiyatu and Gegentuya received second prize with a fineness of 13.01 microns, while Li Fuqiang and Qi Qi took third prize with 13.04 microns.
By industry standards, a micron is one-millionth of a meter, and a human hair is typically several times thicker than a cashmere fiber. The finer the fiber, the softer and more delicate the resulting fabric, making fineness a key benchmark in the global high-end textile market. Fiber length and overall performance are also important measures of cashmere quality. This year's competition was particularly fierce, with less than 0.1 microns separating the top entries.
This is not the first time Albas cashmere has earned international industry recognition. Back in 1985–1987, it won the Italian Cigna International Cashmere Gold Award for three consecutive years. From the Cigna Gold Award to the Loro Piana Award, more than four decades of international honors bear witness to generations of herders' enduring commitment to conserving, selectively breeding, and improving the quality of the Albas white cashmere goat.
The steady improvement in Albas white cashmere goat quality mirrors, in a striking way, the development logic behind China's hybrid rice: hybrid rice keeps raising grain yields through breeding innovation, while Albas white cashmere goats keep pushing up cashmere quality and market value through germplasm conservation, scientific selective breeding, refined husbandry, and end-to-end quality management. The two belong to different agricultural sectors and follow different technical paths, yet they share a highly consistent core: harnessing scientific and technological innovation and long-term accumulation to unlock the potential of traditional agricultural resources, so that agricultural production creates greater economic and social value.
As“China's Cashmere Capital,” Ordos is the core production area for Albas white cashmere goat. Statistics for 2025 show that the city has over 6.9 million cashmere goats in stock and produces about 3,500 tonnes of raw cashmere a year, accounting for 58.7% of Inner Mongolia's output, 25% of China's, and 15% of the world's, making it one of the most important cashmere production bases in China and globally.
The cashmere industry is one of Inner Mongolia's signature industries and a priority for development. In recent years, the region has rolled out a series of targeted policies for high-quality development of the industry, steadily upgrading the entire cashmere value chain by focusing on key areas such as germplasm conservation, quality monitoring, premium pricing for premium quality, and production technology upgrades.
The results of industrial development are directly reflected in herders' incomes. In 2025, Otog Banner paid out 17.35 million yuan in premium-quality cashmere subsidies, benefiting 1,798 farming and herding households and raising average household income by 9,400 yuan. By paying more for better quality, the market mechanism gives high-quality cashmere higher returns, further motivating herders to protect superior breeds, improve husbandry practices, and produce premium cashmere.
From the grasslands to the international high-end market, from traditional herding experience to modern scientific breeding, the 12.89-micron figure is both a powerful testament to the region's distinctive livestock advantages and a vivid snapshot of how China's specialty animal husbandry is achieving high-quality development through technological innovation and an unrelenting focus on quality.
Hashtag: #OtogBanner #AlbasCashmere #LoroPianaAward
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