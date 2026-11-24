Shanghaisingapore Cross-Border Digital Identity Recognition White Paper Released At 7Th Singaporeshanghai Comprehensive Cooperation Council Meeting
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – The 7th Meeting of the Singapore–Shanghai Comprehensive Cooperation Council was held in Shanghai on November 19, 2026, with a series of key outcomes announced, including the Shanghai–Singapore Cross-Border Digital Identity Recognition White Paper: The Shanghai Online Business Registration Case.
Established in 2019, the Council is a bilateral intergovernmental cooperation mechanism. Since its establishment, Shanghai and Singapore have pursued practical cooperation across six key areas, including the Belt and Road Initiative and the digital economy.
Drawing on practical experience in cross-border digital identity mutual recognition between Shanghai and Singapore, the White Paper reviews progress in business innovation, institutional coordination, and cooperation mechanisms. It distills practical lessons into approaches to building cross-border digital trust, examines how high-standard international economic and trade rules can be applied in specific scenarios, and supports Shanghai's continued efforts to advance institutional opening-up.
Established in 2019, the Council is a bilateral intergovernmental cooperation mechanism. Since its establishment, Shanghai and Singapore have pursued practical cooperation across six key areas, including the Belt and Road Initiative and the digital economy.
Drawing on practical experience in cross-border digital identity mutual recognition between Shanghai and Singapore, the White Paper reviews progress in business innovation, institutional coordination, and cooperation mechanisms. It distills practical lessons into approaches to building cross-border digital trust, examines how high-standard international economic and trade rules can be applied in specific scenarios, and supports Shanghai's continued efforts to advance institutional opening-up.
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