From One-Way Promotion To First-Hand Storytelling: 2026 Sanya Global Content Co-Creation Season Invites Creators Worldwide To Experience And Share China's Stories
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SANYA, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 –The 2026 Sanya Global Content Co-Creation Season has officially launched, marking a new approach to international communication through first-hand travel experiences. Under the theme“Go China in Sanya,” the initiative leverages the opening-up advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port to invite international media professionals, social media influencers, travel bloggers and everyday travelers to create and share authentic stories about Sanya. Against the global rise of“China Travel,” the initiative aims to make Sanya a real-world showcase where inbound visitors can experience, explore and tell China's stories in their own words.
The season focuses on four key themes: openness, tourism products, visitor services and international source markets. Through these perspectives, policy developments, tourism offerings, service improvements and changing travel trends are brought to life through first-hand experiences.
As China's only tropical coastal tourism city, Sanya is increasingly becoming an important gateway for inbound visitors exploring China. The benefits of China's opening-up policies are translating into greater travel convenience. Supported by visa-free entry arrangements for 88 countries, the Hainan Free Trade Port's island-wide special customs operations and the development of an international tourism consumption centre, Sanya is strengthening its role as an international gateway. The newly launched fifth-freedom route connecting Shymkent, Sanya and Singapore has linked two important source markets in Central and Southeast Asia for the first time. More inbound visitors are choosing to enter and depart through Sanya while exploring multiple destinations across China.
As“China Travel” continues to gain popularity on international social media platforms, overseas audiences are increasingly looking beyond conventional promotional messages. They want to discover China through the authentic perspectives of people who have actually been there. Travel experiences are therefore becoming one of the most engaging ways to communicate China's stories to the world.
To support this shift, the season adopts a dual approach combining hosted visits with wider public participation and content creation. Seven themed familiarization and experience programs have been organized, bringing together participants from 35 countries and regions, including representatives from 27 major international media organizations, 60 overseas travel influencers and more than 150 international storytellers. Participants include journalists from ASEAN mainstream media, professionals from overseas Chinese-language media outlets and international social media creators.
During their visits, international participants will experience Sanya as ordinary travelers, independently testing services such as departure tax refunds, international bank card payments and digital wallet payments. They will also explore a range of tourism experiences, including a 300-metre via ferrata climbing route, underwater sightseeing aboard a submersible, sailing-based educational activities, upgraded hotel facilities and room offerings, enhanced visitor services, exclusive holiday packages for couples, marine conservation and sustainable tourism experiences.
These activities highlight the evolution of Sanya's tourism offerings. Its 11 major categories of cultural and tourism products are expanding beyond traditional coastal sightseeing to include marine holidays, wellness and extended stays, exhibitions and educational travel, low-altitude tourism, sports, cultural events and wedding tourism, creating a more diverse and immersive destination experience.
To make participation more accessible to international creators and travelers, Sanya has also introduced the“Passport Friendly” Initiative, offering a new incentive mechanism for sharing travel experiences. inbound visitors simply need to publish original Sanya-related content on overseas social media platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, VK and X, using the hashtags #GoChinaInSanya or #Sanya. They can then visit participating commercial districts to complete a verification process involving their travel documents and published content, and receive a benefits package with exclusive offers from participating businesses.
To date, 58 local businesses and market entities have voluntarily joined the initiative, covering hotels, tourist attractions, shopping complexes and duty-free operators. Nine participating commercial entities extend their offers across 113 physical retail outlets. Eligible visitors can enjoy discounts of up to 30% or receive complimentary premium local gifts.
Importantly, the initiative is open not only to invited influencers but also to ordinary inbound visitors, making it possible for anyone visiting Sanya to become a storyteller and share their experiences with audiences around the world.
The initiative also reflects a broader effort to improve the entire inbound visitor journey, from travel and shopping to on-site experiences and social media engagement, through promotional incentives, exclusive shopping benefits and more accessible visitor services.
For international travelers considering a trip to China, several questions naturally arise: Is it convenient? Is there enough to see and do? Is it easy to get around? Who else is visiting? In Sanya, these questions are increasingly being answered through real-life service experiences and market data.
Local examples include customer service staff helping inbound visitors recover lost mobile phones, employees arranging ride-hailing services for overseas families without a mainland Chinese mobile number, hotel teams providing attentive care to foreign guests following unexpected incidents, and multilingual guest services helping overcome communication barriers. These everyday acts of assistance offer a tangible reflection of the city's efforts to create a more welcoming environment for inbound visitors.
The growth of inbound tourism further demonstrates Sanya's increasing appeal. From January to September 2026, the city welcomed approximately 1.04 million inbound visitors, representing year-on-year growth of around 46%. Spending by inbound visitors increased by approximately 67% over the same period.
Business performance has also been encouraging. From January to September 2026, the number of room nights booked by inbound visitors at Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort increased approximately 6.3 times compared with the same period in 2023, with Russian-speaking guests accounting for 34.5% of its international clientele. Since the launch of the co-creation season, Wuzhizhou Island has recorded a 66.6% year-on-year increase in inbound visitor arrivals. At Sanya Joy City, international customers account for more than 30% of shoppers, while spending through foreign bank cards represents 28% of total spending.
Sanya currently operates 38 international air routes and has established 30 overseas tourism promotion liaison offices across 18 countries and regions, further strengthening its international tourism network. The city is continuing to develop key source markets, particularly Russian-speaking regions, Southeast Asia, and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, while expanding its reach to a more diverse global audience.
The co-creation season is open to both domestic and international content creators as well as overseas travelers. Participants are encouraged to produce original content featuring Sanya's natural landscapes, cultural stories, local cuisine and emerging tourism experiences, and publish their work on designated international social media platforms using the relevant hashtags. Upon arriving in Sanya, visitors can also visit participating commercial districts to verify their posts and claim benefits under the“Passport Friendly” Initiative. Creators may additionally submit their work and expressions of interest through official channels for a chance to be selected for the season's hosted experience programs and become official international storytellers of Sanya. Outstanding content from the initiative will be brought together and shared through official channels.
From international flight connections and visitor-friendly benefits to a global platform for collaborative storytelling, Sanya is opening its doors to creators and travelers from around the world. Through the 2026 Sanya Global Content Co-Creation Season, the city hopes to encourage more people to experience its tropical coastal lifestyle first-hand and share authentic stories of Sanya and China's diverse tourism experiences with audiences worldwide.
Hashtag: #SanyaTourismBoard
The season focuses on four key themes: openness, tourism products, visitor services and international source markets. Through these perspectives, policy developments, tourism offerings, service improvements and changing travel trends are brought to life through first-hand experiences.
As China's only tropical coastal tourism city, Sanya is increasingly becoming an important gateway for inbound visitors exploring China. The benefits of China's opening-up policies are translating into greater travel convenience. Supported by visa-free entry arrangements for 88 countries, the Hainan Free Trade Port's island-wide special customs operations and the development of an international tourism consumption centre, Sanya is strengthening its role as an international gateway. The newly launched fifth-freedom route connecting Shymkent, Sanya and Singapore has linked two important source markets in Central and Southeast Asia for the first time. More inbound visitors are choosing to enter and depart through Sanya while exploring multiple destinations across China.
As“China Travel” continues to gain popularity on international social media platforms, overseas audiences are increasingly looking beyond conventional promotional messages. They want to discover China through the authentic perspectives of people who have actually been there. Travel experiences are therefore becoming one of the most engaging ways to communicate China's stories to the world.
To support this shift, the season adopts a dual approach combining hosted visits with wider public participation and content creation. Seven themed familiarization and experience programs have been organized, bringing together participants from 35 countries and regions, including representatives from 27 major international media organizations, 60 overseas travel influencers and more than 150 international storytellers. Participants include journalists from ASEAN mainstream media, professionals from overseas Chinese-language media outlets and international social media creators.
During their visits, international participants will experience Sanya as ordinary travelers, independently testing services such as departure tax refunds, international bank card payments and digital wallet payments. They will also explore a range of tourism experiences, including a 300-metre via ferrata climbing route, underwater sightseeing aboard a submersible, sailing-based educational activities, upgraded hotel facilities and room offerings, enhanced visitor services, exclusive holiday packages for couples, marine conservation and sustainable tourism experiences.
These activities highlight the evolution of Sanya's tourism offerings. Its 11 major categories of cultural and tourism products are expanding beyond traditional coastal sightseeing to include marine holidays, wellness and extended stays, exhibitions and educational travel, low-altitude tourism, sports, cultural events and wedding tourism, creating a more diverse and immersive destination experience.
To make participation more accessible to international creators and travelers, Sanya has also introduced the“Passport Friendly” Initiative, offering a new incentive mechanism for sharing travel experiences. inbound visitors simply need to publish original Sanya-related content on overseas social media platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, VK and X, using the hashtags #GoChinaInSanya or #Sanya. They can then visit participating commercial districts to complete a verification process involving their travel documents and published content, and receive a benefits package with exclusive offers from participating businesses.
To date, 58 local businesses and market entities have voluntarily joined the initiative, covering hotels, tourist attractions, shopping complexes and duty-free operators. Nine participating commercial entities extend their offers across 113 physical retail outlets. Eligible visitors can enjoy discounts of up to 30% or receive complimentary premium local gifts.
Importantly, the initiative is open not only to invited influencers but also to ordinary inbound visitors, making it possible for anyone visiting Sanya to become a storyteller and share their experiences with audiences around the world.
The initiative also reflects a broader effort to improve the entire inbound visitor journey, from travel and shopping to on-site experiences and social media engagement, through promotional incentives, exclusive shopping benefits and more accessible visitor services.
For international travelers considering a trip to China, several questions naturally arise: Is it convenient? Is there enough to see and do? Is it easy to get around? Who else is visiting? In Sanya, these questions are increasingly being answered through real-life service experiences and market data.
Local examples include customer service staff helping inbound visitors recover lost mobile phones, employees arranging ride-hailing services for overseas families without a mainland Chinese mobile number, hotel teams providing attentive care to foreign guests following unexpected incidents, and multilingual guest services helping overcome communication barriers. These everyday acts of assistance offer a tangible reflection of the city's efforts to create a more welcoming environment for inbound visitors.
The growth of inbound tourism further demonstrates Sanya's increasing appeal. From January to September 2026, the city welcomed approximately 1.04 million inbound visitors, representing year-on-year growth of around 46%. Spending by inbound visitors increased by approximately 67% over the same period.
Business performance has also been encouraging. From January to September 2026, the number of room nights booked by inbound visitors at Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort increased approximately 6.3 times compared with the same period in 2023, with Russian-speaking guests accounting for 34.5% of its international clientele. Since the launch of the co-creation season, Wuzhizhou Island has recorded a 66.6% year-on-year increase in inbound visitor arrivals. At Sanya Joy City, international customers account for more than 30% of shoppers, while spending through foreign bank cards represents 28% of total spending.
Sanya currently operates 38 international air routes and has established 30 overseas tourism promotion liaison offices across 18 countries and regions, further strengthening its international tourism network. The city is continuing to develop key source markets, particularly Russian-speaking regions, Southeast Asia, and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, while expanding its reach to a more diverse global audience.
The co-creation season is open to both domestic and international content creators as well as overseas travelers. Participants are encouraged to produce original content featuring Sanya's natural landscapes, cultural stories, local cuisine and emerging tourism experiences, and publish their work on designated international social media platforms using the relevant hashtags. Upon arriving in Sanya, visitors can also visit participating commercial districts to verify their posts and claim benefits under the“Passport Friendly” Initiative. Creators may additionally submit their work and expressions of interest through official channels for a chance to be selected for the season's hosted experience programs and become official international storytellers of Sanya. Outstanding content from the initiative will be brought together and shared through official channels.
From international flight connections and visitor-friendly benefits to a global platform for collaborative storytelling, Sanya is opening its doors to creators and travelers from around the world. Through the 2026 Sanya Global Content Co-Creation Season, the city hopes to encourage more people to experience its tropical coastal lifestyle first-hand and share authentic stories of Sanya and China's diverse tourism experiences with audiences worldwide.
Hashtag: #SanyaTourismBoard
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