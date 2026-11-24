MENAFN - ValueWalk) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on November 23 approved a final rule that moves data reporting for certain fully collateralized event contracts out of a nine-year run of staff no-action letters and into formal regulation.

The CFTC announcement amends Parts 15, 16 and 17 of the agency's regulations to set“an alternate framework for the reporting of data in connection with certain fully collateralized event contracts,” which have been governed by staff no-action letters since 2017. The rule adds a new Section 16.03,“Covered Event Contracts,” to Part 16, and requires certain reporting markets, futures commission merchants, clearing members and foreign brokers to report those contracts under Parts 15 through 18 instead of parts of Parts 38, 39, 43 and 45.

“The CFTC will no longer regulate market participants through a patchwork of no-action letters, which serve as band-aids for unworkable regulations. This final rule is an important step in future-proofing the regulatory framework for event contracts,” Chairman Michael S. Selig said in the release.

Staggered deadlines

Compliance is staggered from the rule's publication in the Federal Register, whose date has not been set. Most reporting sections must be followed 60 days after publication. Sections 16.03(b)(1), (c), (d) and (e) carry a compliance date of the later of 60 days after publication or July 26, 2027. Trader-identifying information under Section 16.03(g) has a 12-month runway, and the agency's Division of Data is publishing a guidebook under Section 16.02 setting out the content, timing, form and manner for designated contract markets to submit that information.

Rule arrives amid the state-federal fight

The rulemaking lands while the agency's authority over prediction markets is under active challenge. The commission has been suing states over their bans on event contract platforms. The new rule deals only with how event contract data is reported; it does not settle who gets to regulate the platforms.

The Federal Register publication date, which sets all three compliance clocks, has not been announced.

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