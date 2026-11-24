MENAFN - ValueWalk) BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) said on November 23 that its combined crypto, cash, marketable securities and“moonshot” equity holdings now total about $11.1 billion, an update that reads less like a pure Ethereum bet than a diversified holding company being assembled one weekly purchase at a time.

The company said in its latest release that it acquired 7,819 ETH over the past week, bringing its Ether holdings to 6,085,564 ETH as of November 22, roughly 4.98% of Ethereum's approximately 122.2 million-token supply. BitMine values the ETH at a $1,713 per-token reference price, or about $10.4 billion, its own accounting basis rather than an independent market valuation.

What sits beside the Ether

The rest of the balance sheet is a set of positions the company labels“moonshots”: a $180 million stake in Beast Industries, a $54 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS), and about $50 million of other moonshot investments at cost. BitMine describes Eightco as one of the only publicly listed equities offering investors indirect exposure to OpenAI. The treasury also holds 216 BTC and $384 million in cash and marketable securities.

The buying streak has not paused: BitMine has purchased ETH every week since its Ethereum Treasury Strategy began on June 30, 2025, a run the company says is unmatched by any public company in the world. Executive Chairman Thomas“Tom” Lee wrote in the release that BitMine“has bought ETH each week since the inception of the ETH Treasury Strategy on June 30, 2025.”

BitMine's treasury had already passed 6 million tokens in earlier updates, and the cadence has held through a falling market: ETH traded near $1,717 on Monday, down nearly 28% over the past month, while BMNR shares closed Friday at $12.98, down about 54% year to date.

Staking turns the treasury into a yield business

BitMine has staked 5,227,037 ETH, about 86% of its holdings, worth roughly $9 billion at its reference price. Lee wrote that at the current level of staking the projected annualized staking revenue is about $245 million, rising to roughly $286 million if all of the ETH were staked, at a 2.74% trailing seven-day BMNR yield. The company stakes through MAVAN, the Made in America VAlidator Network it launched earlier in 2026 as an institutional-grade platform for outside investors and custodians.

BitMine calls itself the largest corporate ETH treasury and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, behind Strategy Inc. (MSTR), which it says, citing figures it does not confirm, owns 849,327 BTC valued at approximately $69 billion.