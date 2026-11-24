MENAFN - ValueWalk) Amazon (AMZN) said on November 23 that it has signed an agreement to buy the technology behind the Decart Optimization Stack and to hire the startup's three co-founders and their team of AI researchers and engineers, a move that centers on making its Trainium chips competitive with Nvidia.

Amazon's announcement does not disclose financial terms. The price has been reported at $7.5 billion, a figure Amazon has not confirmed.

The Decart Optimization Stack, or DOS, is software that helps AI models run efficiently on Nvidia, Amazon and Google hardware. Amazon said the technology will help it further optimize inference and custom silicon performance, so more customers can train and run AI models faster and at lower cost.

The software case for Trainium

“Every leap forward in AI starts with getting more out of every chip,” Peter DeSantis, Amazon's senior vice president of foundational AI models, custom silicon and quantum computing, said in the release.

“More efficient compute means better training, better reinforcement learning, faster inference, and better models for customers at a lower cost,” DeSantis added.

Amazon has so far used Trainium only in its own data centers, and is preparing to start selling the chips to customers as a competitor to Nvidia. For that plan to work, customers need software that makes non-Nvidia silicon run their models as cheaply as Nvidia's hardware does, which is the gap Decart's stack is meant to fill. Amazon noted that Decart's team has worked closely with it since 2025, delivering what it called strong performance results on Trainium through a full-stack approach spanning software and hardware.

What Amazon is buying, and what it is not

Amazon is buying the proprietary technology behind DOS and hiring co-founders Dean Leitersdorf, Moshe Shalev and Orian Leitersdorf along with their researchers, not acquiring Decart outright. Decart, an Israeli startup, is best known for its Oasis interactive real-time world models and AI video generation tools. The announcement does not say what happens to the parts of the company left out of the deal.

Co-founder and chief executive Dean Leitersdorf said the mission has been“to redefine the boundaries of what AI can do and to make it dramatically more efficient along the way.”

Amazon said completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance. Neither company disclosed an expected closing date.