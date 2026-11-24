MENAFN - ValueWalk) Fidelity Investments is among the newest participants in OKXICE, the tokenized stock venue run by OKX and NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which began trading on Monday, November 23 at noon Eastern with 113 confirmed assets, the company announced.

Fidelity, eToro, Strive and Vida Global are newly confirmed participants, OKXICE said Monday, alongside previously announced names Coinbase, Circle, Robinhood, Strategy, BitGo, Securitize, Better and Direxion. Asset manager Direxion plans to bring 59 ETFs to the venue.

The addition of Fidelity signals that tokenized equities are drawing in Wall Street money rather than only crypto-native firms. Early participants were largely crypto-concentrated: Coinbase, Circle, Robinhood and bitcoin treasury Strategy. Strive's participation also links the venue to the bitcoin treasury stock universe, following the company's bitcoin accumulation push.

OKX marked the launch in a post on X:

Each token is a security entitlement backed 1-to-1 by an underlying share, carrying dividends, voting rights and corporate actions, and trading runs on permissioned Uniswap v4 liquidity pools on X Layer, OKX's Ethereum layer-2 network, with Securitize providing tokenization infrastructure. The venue operates under the SEC's Innovation Exemption, a temporary five-year order permitting limited onchain trading of tokenized US-listed stocks without registration as a traditional exchange. Access is limited to eligible US customers who complete identity verification and activate a compatible wallet through the OKX app.

Not every issuer is on board. Per the venue's public notice, 67 companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Walmart, have filed a Notice of Issuer Objection that blocks tokenized versions of their shares from the platform. Another count put the objectors at 56 of the 62 initially selected companies. OKXICE declined to publish the full list of the 113 assets, which became available on a rolling basis starting Monday.