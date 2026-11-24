MENAFN - USA Art News) The **London Museum** is set to open its new home at the historic **Smithfield Market** in Farringdon this month, marking one of the UK capital's largest recent museum developments. Formerly known as the Museum of London, the institution, which closed its London Wall location near the Barbican Centre in **December 2022**, will feature exhibits including a“fatberg” from the sewers, a hunger strike medal belonging to Suffragette **Emmeline Pankhurst**, and Roman writing tablets.

This new complex, considered one of Europe's most extensive cultural infrastructure projects, was designed by **Stanton Williams** and **Asif Khan** in collaboration with conservation architects **Julian Harrap**. The museum generated attention in **2024** when it unveiled a rebrand centered on the image of a defecating pigeon. **Sharon Ament**, the museum director, explained to The Art Newspaper,“It's not often a museum brand gets into the news. I think that's because people saw, in our pigeon, the city and their experience: a place full of contrasts. It's beautiful, it's fun, it's also a bit scruffy! I don't think there's a better representation of us than a pigeon.”

The new museum site will open in two stages. The formerly derelict **Victorian General Market**, dating from the **1880s** and housing the permanent galleries, will open on **November 28**. The **1960s Poultry Market**, which contains a learning center, temporary exhibition spaces, and an interactive collection store, is scheduled to launch in **2028**. Ament stated,“We are using time as an organising principle, so our major spaces all behave differently with their own emphasis, objects and vibe.” The General Market will host the Past Time, Our Time, and Night Time sections. Past Time covers **2,000 years** of London's history, detailing significant events such as the **Great Fire in 1666** and the **2012 Olympics**.

Key items from the collection, such as the **Cheapside Hoard** of Elizabethan and Jacobean jewels, Pankhurst's medal commemorating her **1912** hunger strike, and a piece of the **250-meter-long fatberg** composed of oil and wet wipes, will be displayed in the Past Time section. Ament added,“We have two significant but very contrasting buildings in the Victorian General Market and the listed 1960s Poultry Market, representing different moments in London's history. We think about them as two of the biggest objects in our collection and they lend themselves to different experiences.” The museum aims for an ambitious annual visitor count exceeding **two million**.

The curatorial team consists of **18 people**, supported by an academic advisory panel and approximately **100,000 individuals** from London and beyond who contributed to shaping the museum. These contributors include various focus groups, community and school groups, and advisory panels such as the museum's Access Panel and Family Panel. The total cost for the new museum has increased to **£437 million**, up from a **£337 million** budget set in **2019**. The **Greater London Authority**, under Mayor **Sadiq Khan**, provided **£95 million**, while the **City of London Corporation** contributed **£222 million**. Additional funding comes from private foundations and sponsors, including **Bloomberg Philanthropies**, the **Goldsmiths' Foundation**, the **Linbury Trust**, and the **National Lottery Heritage Fund**.

Regarding operational expenses, Ament noted that statutory funding is received from the City of London Corporation and the Mayor of London. She also mentioned,“We also want to find ways to stand on our own feet more. That means support from commercial partnerships and activities, like retail, ticket sales, our 'fan club' [the museum's membership] and venue hire. We're also leasing spaces, known as the museum 'Houses', that sit around the perimeter of the General Market, so now we are landlords as well.” She confirmed that the sites maintain sustainability through solar panels and smart technology.

Source: The Art Newspaper