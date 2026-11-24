MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas opened in Georgia's eastern Kakheti wine region, presenting an inaugural exhibition featuring. Shipping executive and collectorestablished the admission-free venue, which includes a hotel, a sculpture park, and a red-slatted museum designed by Tbilisi practice. The museum is set to host, drawing from Inaishvili's collection of approximately

Inaishvili's inspiration for the foundation came after a trip to Japan's Naoshima island, and he purchased the land a decade ago, initially for a small winery. He appointed Nino Sulkhanishvili, 28, as creative director for her first institutional role. Sulkhanishvili stated that her objective is to provide Georgian artists, such as Elene Chantladze, who will have a solo show in February, with essential infrastructure for exhibiting their work domestically. She emphasized the importance of decentralizing contemporary art and plans to launch a residency for local and international artists next year, aiming to establish an art ecosystem that includes school visits and local guide training.

The inaugural exhibition,“Georgian Contemporary Art: Origins and Continuities,” is on view through January 15. It was organized just six months before its opening and surveys artists from the 1960s to the present who worked outside the Soviet era's state-sanctioned socialist realism. Roughly half of the works come from Inaishvili's collection, with the remainder on loan. Sulkhanishvili noted that many of these artists are often“excluded from the [official] narrative” of Georgian history, even in national museums, and socialist realist artists were deliberately omitted from this presentation.

Irena Popiashvili, dean of the Visual Arts, Architecture and Design School at Tbilisi's Free University, highlighted the exhibition's significance, especially given that state museums often focus on a limited number of national artists like Niko Pirosmani. Popiashvili explained,“As an educator, it's important for me, for example, to refer my students [to this show] and for them to be able to see the continuation of the Georgian art history, 20th century throughout and the beginning of the 21st.”

The exhibition begins with the“Thaw” period following Stalin's 1953 death, when international art magazines like ARTnews and Art in America began to circulate. Shura Bandzeladze, a pioneering figure in Georgian Abstract Expressionism, saw a reproduction of a Jackson Pollock work and felt it confirmed he was“on the right track,” according to Sulkhanishvili. However, deviating from socialist realism carried risks, as exemplified by Ushangi Khumarashvili, who was sent to a psychiatric hospital for clashing with his director and subsequently burned his early work to pursue abstraction. Non-conformist artist Otar Chkhartishvili participated in Moscow's unapproved Bulldozer Exhibition in 1974, which authorities violently dispersed. Levan Chogoshvili's painting 1924 (circa 1980s ) depicts a dog carrying a severed human hand, an image inspired by his grandmother's accounts of Bolshevik executions, which were omitted from official Soviet histories. In 1978, Irakli Parjiani's act of hand-writing and illustrating the Gospels in the style of medieval manuscripts was described by Popiashvili as“a revolutionary act” in an officially atheist country.

The exhibition's upper floors reflect the more optimistic mood of perestroika leading up to the USSR's collapse. Sulkhanishvili observed that despite continued censorship, there was a“sense of optimism, that something was about to happen, something was about to change.” Artists like the 10th Floor group, initially based at the Tbilisi State Academy of Arts, began to build their own art scene and produce larger-scale works. Karlo Kacharava, an artist and art historian, introduced his peers to Western writers, with one work in the exhibition paying tribute to Allen Ginsberg. Keti Kapanadze, identified by Sulkhanishvili as Georgia's first woman conceptual artist, explored gender in her Probable Need series ( 1990 ), where she depicted herself as“Native,”“Mystery,” and“Gentleman” over photographic self-portraits.

The 1990s section addresses the post-Soviet period of war and chaos with dark humor. Kote Sulaberidze's video Playing War ( 1994 ) re-enacts the 1992–93 war in Abkhazia, a Russian-backed breakaway region, as a children's game. His painted portrait of former Georgian president Eduard Shevardnadze, titled A Face of Caucasian Nationality ( 1996 ), uses a Russian slur. The final rooms explore personal histories without a unifying aesthetic, featuring artists like Vajiko Chachkhiani, whose 2026 installation one wind after another ( 2026 ) uses recycled Georgian calfskin sewn around everyday objects reminiscent of his childhood. Andro Eradze's video Nightvision, Limited Access ( 2021 ) poetically depicts domesticated dogs abandoned during the pandemic, and his digital print Flow State ( 2025 ), showing a taxidermy monkey in a hat, alludes to human confinement. Another of Eradze's videos is now part of the Museum of Modern Art's collection, signaling increased international visibility for Georgian artists.

Source: ARTnews