MENAFN - USA Art News) Thein, dedicated to the work of Modernist artist, has appointedas its next director. Sadowsky will officially begin his six-year term on, with the possibility of one renewal.

Sadowsky joins the Munch museum from the Stiftung Schleswig-Holsteinische Landesmuseen Schloss Gottorf (Schleswig-Holstein State Museums Foundation Schloss Gottorf) in northern Germany. His current role there involves overseeing several museums in the Schleswig-Holstein area, including the Museum of Art and Cultural History Schloss Gottorf and the Jewish Museum Rendsburg. Previously, he directed the Museum der Moderne Salzburg, Museum Kunst der Westküste in Alkersum, and the Kirchner Museum Davos, which focuses on German Expressionist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.

“My experience at the Kirchner Museum Davos has taught me that the distinctive strength of a museum dedicated to a single artist can also be its greatest challenge,” Sadowsky told The Art Newspaper.“Such a museum offers an exceptional opportunity to engage with an artist's oeuvre with a degree of intensity and depth that is rarely possible in an art museum with a more broadly based collection. The challenge, however, is to ensure that the focus on a single artist does not lead to intellectual or curatorial narrowness.”

Sadowsky added that his objective is“to continually open up new perspectives, reveal unexpected connections and bring the artist's work into dialogue with other artistic practices, historical experiences and contemporary concerns.” He first encountered Munch's art as a university student at the Hamburger Kunsthaller. Sadowsky highlighted that directing the Munch museum is exciting due to Munch's“extraordinary richness of artistic legacy. Beyond the familiar image of Munch as a painter of anxiety, loneliness and existential uncertainty, there is still much to discover. His work speaks equally of vitality, human relationships, our experience of nature and the social transformations of modernity.”

“Few artists have succeeded so convincingly in transforming individual experiences into images of universal human significance,” he continued, citing Alberto Giacometti as another artist who achieved a similar impact in sculpture. In his prior position as director of the Museum der Moderne Salzburg, Sadowsky focused on expanding the scope of the program and collection. He stated to the Austrian art magazine Parnass in 2022,“During my tenure as director, a major focus has been on broadening our perspective beyond the Western European canon and incorporating more postcolonial viewpoints.”

In his new role, Sadowsky's immediate priority will be to“listen, to learn and to develop and deeper understanding” of the institution and its team.“Over the coming years, I would like to further strengthen the Munch Museum as the world's foremost centre of expertise on Edvard Munch, while continuing to develop it as an internationally minded, intellectually vibrant and socially relevant cultural institution,” he affirmed.

The Munch museum, owned by the city of Oslo, opened its new, expansive home on Oslo's Bjørvika waterfront in 2021. It houses nearly 27,000 works by Munch. The museum also features a temporary exhibition program that has linked Munch's art with that of contemporary artists such as Tracey Emin, Katherina Grosse, and Alice Neel, alongside events like concerts and conferences. According to a release, it has welcomed more than 700,000 visitors so far this year.

Mehmet Kaan Inan, Oslo's vice mayor for culture and business development, expressed his enthusiasm in a statement:“I am delighted that Munch [museum] will be led by a director with such strong international experience and outstanding expertise in the arts. Sadowsky has headed several highly respected art museums and has demonstrated a strong talent for audience development, collaboration, and engaging broad and diverse audiences. His exceptional interest in Edvard Munch's artistic legacy also provides an excellent foundation for leading Munch [museum] into the future.”

Sadowsky succeeds Henrik Svalheim, who has served as interim director since Tone Hansen departed in October to lead the Moderna Museet in Stockholm.

We previously reported:

Krist Gruijthuijsen will become the new director of Amsterdam's Stedelijk Museum in July 2027, bringing an outsider's perspective and a focus on diversity.

Source: The Art Newspaper