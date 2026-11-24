MENAFN - USA Art News) Theofwill featureat the. Over one-third of the participating galleries maintain a presence in Los Angeles, reflecting strong local representation.

The lineup includes established Los Angeles galleries such as Jeffrey Deitch, Regen Projects, David Kordansky, Château Shatto, Commonwealth and Council, Anat Ebgi, Night Gallery, the Pit, and Roberts Projects. The Focus section, dedicated to emerging galleries, will introduce four younger Los Angeles-based spaces making their debut: Megan Mulrooney, Rajiv Menon Contemporary, House of Seiko, and Zodiac Pictures. Erin Christovale from the Hammer Museum is curating this section.

Returning international blue-chip galleries include Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, Pace, White Cube, Perrotin, Gladstone, Almine Rech, Thaddaeus Ropac, and Sprüth Magers. Among the first-time exhibitors are Gallery Wendi Norris from San Francisco, Franklin Parrasch in New York, G Gallery in Seoul, Newchild in Antwerp, and Yehudi Hollander-Pappi and Danielian from Brazil.

Around 28% of exhibitors from recent editions will not return this year, a turnover rate consistent for a second consecutive year, with overall exhibitor numbers remaining stable. Notable galleries not returning include Berggruen Gallery from San Francisco, Ortuzar and Tina Kim Gallery in New York, Mendes Wood DM and Nara Roesler from Brazil, Southern Guild from Cape Town, and Timothy Taylor from London.

Visitors will be greeted by a new site-specific installation at the entrance:“ Queerchana” by Los Angeles artist rafa esparza. The work, painted across two adobe panels mounted on chrome steel, draws inspiration from Southern California's lowrider cruising culture.

Following a pandemic-era boom, several international art dealers established outposts in Los Angeles, though many have since closed. This trend, alongside a global market downturn and the impact of the 2025 wildfires that nearly led to the cancellation of that year's Frieze Los Angeles, has affected local businesses like the Landing on Jefferson Boulevard. Some galleries, such as Southern Guild and Pietro Alexander, have closed their Los Angeles spaces to focus on New York.

This edition may be one of the last to be held at the Santa Monica Airport, as the facility is scheduled to permanently close to aviation at the end of 2028, slated for conversion into a public park.

Source: The Art Newspaper