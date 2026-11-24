MENAFN - USA Art News) The inaugural, presented by, have unveiled their finalists, showcasing the humor, tension, and empathy found in everyday moments, from city architecture to dramatic weather and unexpected encounters. These awards build upon a series of festivals organized by the group between 2018 and 2023.

Adam Oxley received the top prize. Co-founder Sam Ferris highlighted that the organization's mission extends beyond merely exhibiting exceptional images; it also aims to connect the disparate network of photographers who create them.“Street photography can be a pretty solitary obsession,” Ferris said.“But there's a whole community of people out there doing exactly the same thing. Getting them together, seeing the work printed, and hearing the stories behind the photographs is a reminder that we're part of something much bigger than our individual pursuits.”

The competition opened with an exhibition of 25 finalists at Studio 551 in Newtown, New South Wales. Ferris also emphasized the accessibility of the medium:“One of the things I love about street photography is that you don't need an enormous budget to make a remarkable image. You need curiosity, patience, persistence and a way of seeing. Some of the most extraordinary photographs happen in completely ordinary places.”

Finalists included Shane Harrison, Floss Rogers, Ben Stanley Clarke, Christine Piper, Yani Clarke, Benizi Santamaria, Ed Robertson, and Ian Flanders. Updates regarding the 2027 edition of the awards will be posted on AUSSIE STREET's Instagram.

Source: This Is Colossal