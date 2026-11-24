MENAFN - USA Art News) A new exhibition titledfeaturing British artistsand, has opened at Gladstone Gallery inthis fall. The show marks a collaborative effort between the two artists, who have maintained a friendship for, since the

The artists recently discussed their collaboration and long-standing connection with Art in America. Wyn Evans, when asked about the exhibition's dynamic, described himself as“certainly the maximalist,” contrasting with Lucas, who was implicitly identified as the minimalist. The pair had long considered a joint exhibition, which Lucas referred to as a“mythic show.”

Curator Nancy Spector extended the invitation for the artists to show together, an initiative Wyn Evans described by saying:“Nancy Spector invited us, and really, the show's a kind of hologram that Nancy has somehow... well, she's the Wizard of Oz. So the differences help.”

Among the notable pieces in the exhibition is a burnt-out car, which Wyn Evans characterized as the“fulcrum of the entire exhibition because it's so brutal.” He added:“It's like a black hole in the middle of the entire thing, and a vortex that everything sucks everything else in, or spits it all out, or something. It's phenomenal, extraordinary and also this quotidian tragedy, a very pure readymade.” Lucas purchased the car at auction already in its burnt state. The artists confirmed they did not plan the works in tandem, but rather brought their individual pieces together organically.

Source: ARTnews