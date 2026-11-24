MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistlatest exhibition,“Sacred Forest / Rừng Thiêng,” atin, features kinetic sculptures crafted from reclaimed. These materials were recovered in. The delicate, branching sculptures hang from the ceiling, their forms evoking a forest and suggesting fantastical creatures. The exhibition is on view through, atand

Nguyen transforms these remnants of the Vietnam War into new symbolic forms, aiming to turn tools of destruction into instruments for healing. He told Observer,“The material will never forget its history.” However, Nguyen clarified that his interest lies in transformation itself and the potential for change. He views his role as an artist as a conduit, prioritizing his responsibility to the communities he collaborates with.“I am a vehicle and a channel for them. If I can help bring visibility, bring resources or help share their stories, that is really my job as an artist.”

Born in Saigon in 1976, shortly after the Vietnam War, Nguyen and his family emigrated to the United States as refugees in 1979. He grew up in California but maintained a connection to Vietnam through his grandmother's stories. These narratives were crucial in helping him make sense of a displaced identity.“When you are in the perceived minority, archiving family history is an inherently political endeavor.” Nguyen's practice explores how histories endure, how identities are inherited, and how mythological storytelling can help envision different futures.

The exhibition also screens Nguyen's latest film, Sacred Forest / Rừng Thiêng ( 2026 ), which follows Khuyên, an eight-year-old girl from the Bru-Vân Kiều community. Her parents risk their lives clearing unexploded ordnance (UXO). Nguyen said,“Their daughter kept telling me that when she grows up, she wants to become a deminer.” The film explores the community's spiritual relationship with the forest and how it has been disrupted by war. Khuyên, defying a sacred rule, enters the forest to clear bombs, encountering a world of violence, ecological vulnerability, ancestral knowledge, and spiritual protection.

In the film, Khuyên is guided by the spirit of the saola, an endangered animal known as the“Asian unicorn,” which appears as a floating skull. This spirit leads her into a world where boundaries between human and animal, living and dead, memory, and myth dissolve. A totemic sculpture made of marble and artillery brass in the gallery represents this creature. Nguyen links animism and reincarnation to an alternative understanding of time, space, and interconnectedness. Sound also plays a key role, with Nguyen explaining,“My practice is all about listening.” He added,“Sound is one side of it: the objects produce sound and vibration, but I am also listening to stories, sounds, fairy tales, people's experiences and their traumas.” He sees sound, like fire, as having a cathartic and purifying use in various spiritualities.

Source: Observer Arts