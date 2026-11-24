MENAFN - USA Art News) Theonce owned by artist, Pablo Picasso's lover, is now for sale, listed for(approximately). Located on rue de Savoie in the 6th arrondissement, the residence features approximately, including spiders, ants, and cockroaches, created directly on the living room wall by

These artworks, near the chimney, have been meticulously preserved under glass coverings. Maar resided in the 1,600-square-foot apartment from 1946 until her death in 1997. Picasso, a frequent visitor, affectionately called Maar“ma puce,” a French term of endearment meaning“my flea” or“my sweetheart.” The apartment's current owner, identified only as Ida, believes the insect drawings are a playful reference to this nickname.“They give it a history,” Ida said, according to Le Parisien.

The Picasso Administration, which manages the artist's estate and oversees his catalog, has officially recognized all the wall artworks. Beyond the unique Picasso drawings, the apartment offers well-lit rooms, large windows, and high ceilings, fitting an artistic sensibility, the owner noted. It includes two bedrooms, an office, a kitchen, and a living room, alongside 13th-century petrified wooden beams from a former mansion that was converted into the apartment building. The property is also conveniently located near the Louvre and the Centre Pompidou, across the Seine River.

Maar ( 1907–1997 ) is widely recognized as the subject of many of Picasso's paintings during their seven-year relationship, including his“Weeping Woman” series. A 1943 portrait of her sold for $37 million in 2025, quadrupling its estimate. Maar was also an influential artist herself, contributing her paintings and photographs to the Surrealist movement in Paris between the 1920s and 1940s.

Source: ARTnews