MENAFN - USA Art News) A curated selection of six artworks, all priced under, has been assembled by partners at Joy Machine, offering gift options for the upcoming holiday season. The collection features pieces by an international group of artists, encompassing various mediums from drawings to sculptures.

Among the featured works is Debra Broz's“Boxer Horse,” priced at $750. The Seattle-based artist utilizes her background in ceramic conservation to create surreal hybrid figures by reassembling broken ceramic figurines sourced from flea markets and thrift shops.

Dutch artist Collin van der Sluijs, known for his graffiti and street art background, contributes the “White Line Sphinx Moth drawing” (2026), a framed mixed-media piece measuring 8.3 x 11.7 inches, available for $550. Stevie Shao, an artist from the Pacific Northwest, offers “Star Bull” (2025), an acrylic gouache and latex paint work on paper measuring 21 x 21 centimeters, for $400. Shao's work draws inspiration from folk art, featuring bold colors and distinct patterns.

Japanese artist Misato Sano, recognized for her wooden carvings of poodles and pugs, presents “レッツ ワークアウト! / Let's work out!” (2025). This acrylic gouache and walnut ink drawing on paper, framed at 11 x 14 inches, is available for $150. Danym Kwon's“A Quiet Afternoon” (2026), an acrylic gouache on birch plywood piece measuring 11 x 5 x 1.125 inches, is priced at $350. Kwon's practice explores mundane activities through large-scale paintings and small woodcuts. Finally, Rachel Hayden's“Halloween in May” (2026), an 8 x 10 inch acrylic on panel work, is available for $900. Hayden's layered acrylics create crisp edges reminiscent of paper collage, blending summertime patterns with autumnal colors.

Source: This Is Colossal