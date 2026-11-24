MENAFN - USA Art News) Thein Limerick, Ireland, will mark itsinwith an exhibition titledScheduled to run from, the event will also see directorstep down inafterin the role.

Organizers stated in a release that the upcoming theme aims to examine“the values between the past and the future,” particularly as certain late 20th-century ideals such as integration, openness, and shared progress can no longer be assumed. The exhibition will feature new artist commissions that draw from EVA International's history, alongside other commissions exploring historical narratives connecting Ireland and Europe.

Among the new works, Lisa Freeman will present a piece responding to Minerva Cuevas's Story of the Celtic Tiger, originally created for the 2006 EVA International. Dina Mimi's contribution will explore cross-generational solidarity among Irish Republican and Palestinian prisoners, while Sam Keogh's large-scale“cartoons” installation will be based on The Hunt of the Unicorn tapestry.

To commemorate its semicentennial, the 2027 program will include various events and publications. These include“Still (the) Barbarians?,” a publication featuring testimonies and critical reflections from the 2016 EVA International, which will be released in early 2027 with the John Hansard Gallery.

Additionally, the biennial will alter the curatorial structure of its main exhibition. Instead of a single guest curator, local curatorial partners will collaborate on the exhibition, a move intended to acknowledge the“community of curatorial practice that sustains contemporary art in the region,” according to the release. Askeaton Contemporary Arts, STARLING, Ormston House, and Féile na Gréine are confirmed to develop the program together. Participating artists and venues are expected to be announced next spring.

Source: ARTnews