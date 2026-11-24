A cleaning brand is offering Christmas stain insurance - promising to clean or even replace your sofa, carpet and soft furnishings if its product can't shift the festive blemish.

The scheme by Dr. Beckmann covers 12 of the most common Christmas stains, from red wine splashes to gravy spillages and chocolate smudges.

Customers who cannot shift a stain or mark with the brand's carpet stain remover or brush can have a professional cleaner sent out or receive a replacement item if the damage cannot be fixed.

It follows research of 2,000 adults which found 16 per cent of Brits will be avoiding hosting Christmas this year because they can't bear seeing their homes get damaged.

Lucy Hill from the brand, which is launching 'It's All Gravy' insurance [] to protect what matters, so people can focus on having fun, said:“Christmas should be about spending time with family and friends, not worrying about what's happening to your carpet.

“Spills and stains are inevitable when you've got a house full of people, and we don't want the fear of a festive mishap to stop people opening their homes and enjoying the big day with the people they love.”

The study also found cooking the food (24 per cent), cleaning after everyone leaves (21 per cent) and getting everything ready in time (20 per cent) are the aspects of hosting Christmas people find most stressful.

And 29 per cent now host less than they used to as a result.

A further 25 per cent of people who have hosted Christmas said the epic tidy afterwards can cost more than the price of all the goods consumed while hosting.

With stains on carpets or sofas (62 per cent), broken glassware (36 per cent) and damage to rugs and flooring (36 per cent) all prevalent.

And red wine (46 per cent), chocolate (26 per cent) and gravy (21 per cent) the most common culprits for stains or mess.

As a result, people have spent an average of £231.71 fixing, cleaning or replacing something following a Christmas gathering.

More than half (55 per cent) have even had a stain they've not been able to completely remove themselves.

And of those who took part in the study carried out through OnePoll, 21 per cent have decided not to invite someone to their home again because of how they behaved on previous visits.

Lucy Hill, from Dr. Beckmann, added:“The Christmas clean-up can feel particularly daunting when you're faced with everything from food and drink spills to stains you're not sure will ever come out.

“Red wine is the stain haunting Christmas hosts the most.

“Our stain removers make light work of wine but for anyone still nervous about the post-Christmas clean, we're hoping 'It's All Gravy' will relieve some of the stress of hosting.”

TOP 10 ASPECTS OF CHRISTMAS HOSTING BRITS FIND MOST STRESSFUL:

1. Cooking the food

2. Cleaning after everyone leaves

3. Getting everything ready in time

4. Cleaning before people arrive

5. Paying for everything

6. Not being able to relax in my own home

7. Having enough space

8. Guests staying too long

9. Family disagreements

10. Worrying about food/drink being spilled