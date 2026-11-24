People waste 16 hours every Christmas on unwanted 'faffing' such as wrapping presents, untangling lights and waiting in queues.

Sending Christmas cards is seen as a time drain by 71 per cent, while others said the same of travelling between Christmas gatherings (58 per cent), organising family schedules (47 per cent) and planning festive travel (46 per cent).

The big food shop (83 per cent), putting up decorations (80 per cent) and cleaning the house for guests (68 per cent) also featured in the top 15 list.

Around half (47 per cent) believe being organised is the secret to a stress-free Christmas, despite 18 per cent confessing they can never quite crack it.

The study, of 2,000 travellers who mark the festive season, found of those who go on weekend breaks, finding restaurants and activities (68 per cent), unnecessary queues (65 per cent) and last-minute packing (62 per cent) were among the top time-stealing tasks.

It was commissioned by Hilton which has partnered with the German National Tourist Office to sponsor this year's Christmas Tree at St. Pancras, and teamed up with German comedian, Henning Wehn, to launch a 'Yule-fficiency' guide, designed to help reduce festive faffing and make every Christmas minute count

Henning said:“Being a German native, I'd like to think I'm quite efficient, but I may have picked up some more relaxed habits after living in the UK for over a decade.

“I'm a bit guilty of the festive faff, from leaving my packing to last minute to becoming completely overwhelmed by finding recommendations.

“Hopefully those looking to save time can borrow something from my handy guide to 'Yule-fficiency' and take back some precious time with their loved ones this Christmas.”

The study also found that while 23 per cent are determined to make Christmas trips feel special, 21 per cent admitted execution can be their downfall.

Festive efficiency can even put relationships to the test, as 13 per cent admitted to competing with their partner over who's the most efficient traveller.

Nearly one in five (18 per cent) even said they would leave their companion behind if they were stuck in a queue.

The OnePoll research found that, to combat festive faffing, one in 20 (five per cent) have worn all their weekend clothes during the journey to avoid packing.

While 11 per cent have resorted to giving notoriously late friends and family false deadlines.

Darcy VanWyck, senior vice president and commercial director EMEA, Hilton, said:“Time is precious, especially during the festive season, and we want every stay to make a festive getaway easier and more memorable.

"Our 2027 Trends Report found that 56 per cent of British travellers are looking for more ways to experience a lot in a short time, so helping guests make the most of every moment really matters.

"That's why we've teamed up with Henning Wehn to simplify the great Christmas getaway.

"Whether you're exploring Germany's Christmas markets or spending time with loved ones closer to home, we're helping take the friction out of the stay, leaving guests more time to enjoy the festive season.”

HILTON'S GUIDE TO YULE-FFICIENCY:

1. Precise packing - Keep packing light, especially for a short break. If you're travelling with Christmas presents, choose compact gifts and check sizes before ordering so everything fits comfortably in your luggage.

2. Get ahead - Save time by sorting the essentials before you travel, from taking advantage of digital check-in, to downloading tickets and securing confirmed connecting rooms. Keep everything together on your phone for easy access.

3. VIP ticket service - Christmas markets, attractions and seasonal events can fill up quickly. Reserve the must-dos in advance so you spend less time queuing and more time enjoying your trip.

4. Insider knowledge - Don't waste precious time scrolling for somewhere to eat. Ask locals for recommendations and look beyond the busiest tourist spots for great restaurants, hidden gems and quieter festive finds.

5. Time-maxxing - Don't write off departure day, leave your luggage somewhere secure, plan something close by and use those final few hours to squeeze a little more out of your break.

TOP 15 FESTIVE FAFFS

1. Wrapping presents

2. Buying presents and food

3. Putting up decorations

4. Cooking

5. Waiting in queues

6. Sending Christmas cards

7. Cleaning the house for guests

8. Making Lists

9. Untangling lights

10. Travelling between Christmas gatherings

11. Finding last-minute forgotten essentials

12. Organising family schedules

13. Planning travel

14. Planning outfits

15. Disagreeing about festive activities