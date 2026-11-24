More than four in 10 Brits believe Black Friday is a scam, with 35 per cent calling for the sales event to be scrapped altogether.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 71 per cent suspect retailers put prices up beforehand to make Black Friday discounts look bigger than they really are.

And 35 per cent struggle to believe the deals on offer are genuinely good value.

The sales tactics are also a turn-off, with 26 per cent disliking the pressure to buy created by 'limited stock' warnings.

It also emerged 20 per cent will avoid Black Friday deals altogether because they simply don't need or want anything.

Leapmotor, which commissioned the study, wants greater transparency around the annual sales event.

The electric car brand is launching a petition [] calling for the government to bring forward the consultation on fake discounts and misleading "was/now" pricing before Black Friday on 27 November 2026.

Angela Rippon, CBE, who is supporting the campaign, said:“Every November, shoppers are promised bigger discounts, bigger savings and better deals.

“But too often, those deals don't tell the full story. Prices can artificially rise before Black Friday, only to fall back down again.

“'Was/now' pricing can make customer savings appear larger than they really are, while countdown timers and limited-time offers pressure consumers into making rushed purchasing decisions.

“Nobody can cancel Black Friday itself, but starting the consultation before the UK's biggest shopping event would send a clear signal that consumers deserve transparency, confidence and genuine value for money when making purchasing decisions.”

The study also found 54 per cent described Black Friday as 'overhyped' and 39 per cent view it as 'misleading'.

More than a third of shoppers (34 per cent) who have previously bought something in the sale claimed they later realised the deal wasn't as good as they first thought.

And 55 per cent have been tempted into buying something they hadn't planned to purchase before spotting a deal.

However, despite the concerns, plenty are still planning to splash the cash, with Black Friday shoppers expecting to each spend £279 on average.

While 38 per cent expect to spend more this year than they did in previous years.

Some will even shop on the job, with 28 per cent planning to browse for bargains during work breaks and one in five while they're supposed to be working.

Whereas one in 20 (five per cent) of those polled, via OnePoll, will even pull a sickie to bag a bargain.

Damien Dally, Leapmotor managing director, added:“It seems people are falling out of love with Black Friday.

“The issue isn't a lack of discounts, it's knowing whether a deal is genuinely a deal.

“That's why we don't do Black Friday – we aim to offer everyday value all year round. Our cars come with one high specification and everything as standard, so customers never have to second-guess the price tag or wait for a sale to pay a fair price.”