Friendly neighbours are among the everyday helpers Brits value most, with taking in parcels topping the list of small acts that make life easier.

A poll of 2,000 adults found a third (33 per cent) appreciate neighbours who keep an eye on their home when they're away, while 20 per cent value someone who puts the bins out when they've forgotten.

These small acts can make a big difference to how connected people feel to where they live, with 80 per cent agreeing that helpful neighbours make an area feel more like a community.

Almost one in five (18 per cent) say neighbours are among the people they couldn't do without.

Overall, a third (34 per cent) rely on others to help things run smoothly at least once a week.

But people aren't the only ones helping to make everyday life easier, technology is also an extra pair of hands around the home, with two thirds (68 per cent) embracing new tech to make life easier.

The research found banking (42 per cent), keeping in touch with friends and family (31 per cent) and finding directions (22 per cent) were among the things people would find difficult without technology.

Others highlighted paying household bills (21 per cent) and keeping on top of their energy use (10 per cent).

Actor and TV presenter Nigel Havers has partnered with Smart Energy GB, which commissioned the research.

He said: "I'm delighted to see just how much people still value having good neighbours around them.

“Whether it's taking in a parcel or putting the bins out, those small acts can make a big difference.

“Life runs more smoothly when we've got people we can rely on, and technology can help in much the same way.

“Smart meters are a good example of that – they work in the background, automatically sending meter readings to your energy supplier and helping households keep track of their energy use."

For 31 per cent, having a smart meter has made everyday life easier, according to the research carried out by OnePoll.

Since having a smart meter installed, 45 per cent say they pay more attention to their energy use, while 33 per cent feel more in control of their energy costs.

Victoria Bacon, a director at Smart Energy GB, added:“Often it's the small things that make the biggest difference to our everyday lives.

“As our lives become busier, we increasingly value the helpers we can rely on, from trusted friends and family to practical devices around the home.

“Just like the people we turn to every day, smart meters are there to help in the background, automatically sending meter readings to your energy supplier and helping households keep track of their energy use.”

TOP 10 EVERYDAY HELPERS:

1. A neighbour who takes in parcels when you're out

2. A person who keeps an eye on your house when you're away

3. A friend who is always available for practical advice

4. A delivery person who always knows the perfect safe place for a parcel

5. A family member who helps you with forms, paperwork or admin

6. A neighbour who puts your bins out when you've forgotten

7. A person who gives you a lift when public transport lets you down

8. A bus driver who waits those extra few seconds when you're running for the stop

9. A friend who shares useful money-saving tips

10. A friend who keeps everyone organised