MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TruGolf (NASDAQ: TRUG) announced that Richard Dolan, Kevin Dent and Roger Premo have joined the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Polymath Research Inc. (“Polymath”), as strategic advisors. Dolan will support issuer and real-world asset origination, marketing and ambassador activities; Dent will focus on technology, gaming and entertainment partnerships; and Premo will support corporate strategy, enterprise partnerships and growth in artificial intelligence (“AI”) and tokenized financial infrastructure.

TruGolf also confirmed that David Hackett has succeeded Brenner Adams as chairman of the board. Adams remains a director and interim CEO, while Natalie Hirsch continues as chief financial officer and chief operating officer of TruGolf and CEO of Polymath. The appointments follow TruGolf's Oct. 8, 2026, acquisition of Polymath, which brought golf simulation and regulated digital securities infrastructure together under one Nasdaq-listed company. TruGolf continues to operate both businesses, including its golf simulation and franchise operations alongside Polymath's tokenization infrastructure and Polymesh blockchain.

To view the full press release, visit

About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology – because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TRUG are available in the company's newsroom at

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