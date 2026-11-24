MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) announced that it has changed its corporate name to BlueFlare, Inc. and will begin trading on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol“BFLR” at the open of trading on Nov. 25, 2026. The changes reflect the company's strategic transformation into a North American infrastructure business focused on delivering firm, behind-the-meter power and modular high-performance computing capacity. The transition follows the previously announced proposed business combination with BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc., now BlueFlare Canada Inc.

No action is required by existing stockholders, and outstanding stock certificates and the company's CUSIP number remain unchanged. Jolie Kahn continues as CEO, president and chair of the board, Landon Ruszkowski as president and CEO of BlueFlare Canada Inc. and Christopher V. Polimeni as chief financial officer. The BlueFlare platform remains headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

To view the full press release, visit

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at

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