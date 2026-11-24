Investornewsbreaks Gridai Power Corp. (NASDAQ: GRDX) Announces Corporate Name Change Reflecting Shift To AI Energy Infrastructure
The acquired assets underpin GridAI's strategy to develop dedicated, behind-the-meter natural gas-fired power generation for large-scale AI data center campuses, with an initial target of 300 megawatts of power delivery in 2027 and a longer-term development opportunity spanning multiple gigawatts. CEO Jason Sawyer said the new corporate identity reflects the company's strategy to secure fuel resources, develop power generation and participate in the development of data center infrastructure.
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About GridAI Power Corp.
GridAI Power Corp. (Nasdaq: GRDX), formerly GridAI Technologies Corp., is developing an integrated energy and power infrastructure platform focused on supporting artificial intelligence and hyperscale data centers.
Through its Wyoming operations, the Company combines existing natural gas production, substantial natural gas resources, land, water and pipeline infrastructure with plans to develop dedicated, behind-the-meter power generation and large-scale data-center campuses. Its strategy is designed to create value across natural gas production, electricity generation and infrastructure ownership, data center equity participation, with longer-term opportunities in advanced nuclear power development.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRDX are available in the company's newsroom at
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