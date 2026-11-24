MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BOXABL (NASDAQ: BXBL), a technology company specializing in modular building systems, announced the expansion of its sales and home delivery teams with the appointments of Josef Elimlich as head of sales and Antonio Gonzalez as director of home delivery, alongside the addition of a dedicated commercial sales lead. The expansion follows 209 net new orders in the third quarter, with monthly orders increasing from 16 units in July to 72 in August and a record 121 in September. The company noted that orders, even with its standard $2,500 deposit, do not guarantee completed sales.

BOXABL also began shipping Casitas last week for a multiunit order from a Native American tribe in Oklahoma, with additional shipments scheduled this week. The company expects to add a government sales lead focused on disaster relief, emergency housing, military housing and affordable and transitional housing programs. Co-founder and co-CEO Galiano Tiramani said the expanded team strengthens the company's sales, delivery and installation capabilities while positioning it to pursue additional commercial and public-sector opportunities.

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About BOXABL

Since its founding in 2017, BOXABL has raised more than $230 million from more than 50,000 investors. The North Las Vegas-based company is working to transform the housing industry through innovative technology and design, with a mission of making housing affordable at mass-production scale. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfolds on-site in under an hour. The company also offers the smaller, 120-square-foot Baby Box and is developing stackable and connectable modules designed to form townhomes, multifamily units and larger single-family homes. BOXABL began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol“BXBL” on July 20, 2026, following completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BXBL are available in the company's newsroom at

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