Growing demand for autonomous systems is increasing the need for integrated communications, electronic warfare protection and cybersecurity solutions. Mobilicom recently secured approximately $863,000 in follow-on production orders, bringing cumulative purchase orders under a U.S. Department of War Program of Record to approximately $4.7 million. The company's increasing adoption of ICE software licensing, alongside its SwarmiX communications portfolio, highlights its efforts to capture opportunities across increasingly sophisticated autonomous platforms.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

The evolution of autonomous systems is creating a new engineering challenge for manufacturers: delivering sophisticated capabilities within platforms that must remain compact, lightweight and energy-efficient. As drones and robotics incorporate more advanced sensors, onboard computing and communications equipment, managing size, power, weight and cost is becoming an increasingly important consideration in product development.

For Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB), this convergence represents an opportunity to expand its position in the global autonomous systems market, with recent production orders providing another...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MOB are available in the company's newsroom at

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

class="wp-block-paragraph">MissionIR

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#80c5e4e9f4eff2c0cde9f3f3e9efeec9d2aee3efed" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] MissionIR is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer,