Techmediabreaks Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Subsidiary Powers Over $25 Million In Insured Ecosystem Credits
The launch follows MindWave's September 2026 agreement with AQUAE Labs to build and operate AQUAEChain. The platform maintains traceable ecological records throughout each credit's issuance, transfer and retirement while preventing double counting. ALCI evaluates seven areas of ecosystem performance, including biomass, biodiversity and water purification, to inform the valuation of ecosystem services. At COP31, MindWave held technical infrastructure discussions and met with institutional partners while AQUAE Labs engaged with prospective corporate buyers, institutional investors and implementation partners.
To view the full press release, visit
About Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc.
Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, MindWave, which develops enterprise technology infrastructure and builds and operates dedicated networks for clients in climate finance, sports media, insurance and financial services.
About MindWave Innovations Inc.
MindWave develops enterprise blockchain infrastructure, including the MindChain network, and institutional platforms for regulated financial services, real-world asset digitization and enterprise applications. For more information, visit
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment