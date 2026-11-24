MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, MindWave Innovations Inc. (“MindWave”), is powering over $25 million in fully insured ecosystem credits issued under the AQUAE Labs Ecosystems Conservation Index (“ALCI”). The credits were launched at COP31, the United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Antalya, Türkiye, from Nov. 11-20, 2026. The credits are issued and managed on AQUAEChain, a platform built and operated by MindWave on MindChain, its Ethereum-anchored Layer 2 blockchain, with insurance coverage provided through Lloyd's syndicate partners.

The launch follows MindWave's September 2026 agreement with AQUAE Labs to build and operate AQUAEChain. The platform maintains traceable ecological records throughout each credit's issuance, transfer and retirement while preventing double counting. ALCI evaluates seven areas of ecosystem performance, including biomass, biodiversity and water purification, to inform the valuation of ecosystem services. At COP31, MindWave held technical infrastructure discussions and met with institutional partners while AQUAE Labs engaged with prospective corporate buyers, institutional investors and implementation partners.

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About Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, MindWave, which develops enterprise technology infrastructure and builds and operates dedicated networks for clients in climate finance, sports media, insurance and financial services.

About MindWave Innovations Inc.

MindWave develops enterprise blockchain infrastructure, including the MindChain network, and institutional platforms for regulated financial services, real-world asset digitization and enterprise applications. For more information, visit

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