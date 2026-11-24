MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced a third commercial payer agreement with a leading group purchasing organization (“GPO”) for TONMYA(R) (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets), a treatment for fibromyalgia in adults. Effective immediately, the agreement adds approximately 24 million U.S. commercial lives, bringing commercial coverage to approximately 85 million lives, or 46% of U.S. commercial lives. Combined commercial and government payer coverage now reaches approximately 190 million lives, representing 61% of covered lives in the U.S.

Tonix has secured agreements with all three leading GPOs, two major managed Medicare agreements and Medicaid coverage in nearly all states. Chief Commercial Officer Thomas Englese said previously signed coverage agreements are contributing to net sales growth, with additional benefits expected as more downstream plans adopt TONMYA. The company has also introduced third-party field access managers to support prior authorization submissions.

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Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a fully-integrated, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on central nervous system (CNS) and immunology treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. TONMYA(TM) (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets 2.8mg), the Company's recently approved flagship medicine, is the first new treatment for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. Tonix's CNS commercial infrastructure supports its marketed products, including its acute migraine products, Zembrace(R) SymTouch(R) and Tosymra(R). Tonix is maximizing the science behind TONMYA in Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate its potential in major depressive disorder and acute stress disorder. In addition, the company's CNS portfolio includes TNX-2900, which is Phase 2 ready for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare disease. Tonix is also advancing a pipeline of immunology programs, including monoclonal antibody TNX-4800 for Lyme disease prophylaxis and TNX-1500, a third-generation CD40 ligand inhibitor for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection.

* Tonix's product development candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics; their efficacy and safety have not been established and have not been approved for any indication.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TNXP are available in the company's newsroom at

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