MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA)a technology solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”) drones, Drone as a Service (“DaaS”) and enterprise software as a service (“SaaS”) solutions, summarized previously announced commercial milestones, including a consolidated contracted revenue backlog exceeding C$20 million (approximately US$14 million). Recent DaaS contract awards across the solar, transportation and oil and gas sectors in the U.S. and Canada total approximately US$1.8 million, with an additional US$3.5 million in potential follow-on business identified by management.

The company highlighted solar infrastructure surveying contracts, government transportation infrastructure projects and Canadian energy-sector survey assignments as evidence of organic growth across its expanding DaaS network, which now comprises nearly 45 locations globally. CEO Shaun Passley said the contract awards and backlog provide greater visibility into future revenue as ZenaTech integrates drones and AI data processing into its service delivery. The company noted that contracted backlog does not represent recognized revenue or cash received and that potential follow-on work is not contractually committed.

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About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company that specializes in AI autonomy drone platforms to transform commercial, government, and defense sectors. Its subsidiaries include drone manufacturing through ZenaDrone, a global Drone as a Service (DaaS) business, and an enterprise SaaS division of software brands. The Company is executing an acquisition-led DaaS roll-up strategy to digitize and automate legacy service industries like land surveys and inspections, driving drone-based scalable, recurring revenue growth. With an operating footprint spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, ZenaTech is advancing AI drones for applications such as agriculture and logistics, as well as ISR, cargo, and counter-UAS for U.S. defense and NATO allies. The company is investing in next-generation technologies, including drone swarms, quantum computing, and advanced AI autonomy to capture long-term opportunities in key markets through its R&D initiatives.

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