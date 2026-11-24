MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AZIO AI Holdings (NASDAQ: AZIO) highlighted the advancement of two U.S. Army microgrid projects under Operation Fortress, representing approximately $144.6 million in awarded contracts held by prime contractor Energy Resilience Partners, LLC (“ERP”). AZIO serves as general contractor on the approximately $45 million Fort Buchanan microgrid in Puerto Rico and provides project-management support to ERP on the approximately $99.6 million Lake City Army Ammunition Plant microgrid and combined heat and power project in Independence, Missouri. AZIO has a contractual right to 41.5% of ERP's net profit, as defined under its profit-participation agreement, from projects covered by the agreement.

The company highlighted parallels between Operation Fortress and Project Atlas, its program for behind-the-meter artificial intelligence (“AI”) compute campuses in Texas. Atlas One, designed to operate independently of the ERCOT grid, has entered its equipment phase toward a planned 11 MW Phase One and is anchored by a signed 10 MW infrastructure hosting agreement with Power Champion at $150 per kW per month. That capacity has not yet been energized. AZIO expects its experience delivering resilient power for the Army to inform its broader power and infrastructure initiatives.

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About AZIO AI Holdings Inc.

AZIO AI Holdings is a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions and digital asset mining operations.

The company operates an integrated AI infrastructure business encompassing AI data center development, the sale and distribution of enterprise GPU systems and server infrastructure, high-performance computing solutions, power hosting, and strategic technology investments, serving enterprise and institutional customers across domestic and international markets.

Through this diversified AI infrastructure strategy, the company is positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global demand for AI infrastructure, compute capacity, digital power and next-generation AI technologies.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZIO are available in the company's newsroom at

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