MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) and may include paid advertising.

Metalsource (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) announced assay results from its ongoing Silver Hill drill program, with drill hole SH26-27 intersecting 17.28 meters grading 32 grams per metric ton silver equivalent (“AgEq”), including 3.6 meters grading 416 g/t AgEq and 0.67 meters grading 1,192 g/t AgEq. The highest-grade interval returned 9.49 g/t gold, 184.86 g/t silver and 20.51% combined lead-zinc, demonstrating the re-emergence of high-grade gold mineralization in the southern portion of the system. Reported intervals represent core lengths, with true widths yet to be determined.

The results identify significant polymetallic mineralization south of the principal drilling area, beyond a previously identified lower-grade zone, opening additional exploration targets. With mineralization also visually identified farther south in drill hole SH26-45 and assays pending, Metalsource plans continued stepout drilling to investigate potential extensions along strike and at depth while refining its geological model and evaluating the scale of the Silver Hill system.

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Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is a U.S.-focused mineral exploration company advancing the historic Silver Hill Project in North Carolina. Recognized as America's first significant silver mine, Silver Hill is being re-examined through modern drilling, geophysics and geological modelling to investigate high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization and the potential scale of a broader polymetallic system. The Company also holds the Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project in North Carolina, an early-stage exploration asset with potential for a broader porphyry-related mineral system.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MSMMF are available in the company's newsroom at

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