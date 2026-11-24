MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) One of the biggest challenges in quantum computing is not just building more powerful machines but also finding ways to confirm that their answers can be trusted. As these systems become more advanced, checking their performance using ordinary computers is becoming increasingly difficult. A team of researchers has now introduced a technique that could help scientists overcome this problem by estimating the accuracy of quantum simulations.

It remains to be seen whether the quantum solutions that businesses like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) are...

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