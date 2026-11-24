MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Several businesses that are unrelated to AI are growing rapidly in San Francisco, thanks to the city's status as the brain of the AI industry. Many leading tech firms, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, are based in SF. However, as many enjoy the boom triggered by massive investment in AI, concerns are growing about what could happen in the city if the trajectory of AI reverses course.

One can only wonder what bosses at AI firms like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) think when they hear the growing concerns about the sustainability of the capital tech giants are pouring into AI projects at a time when China is...

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