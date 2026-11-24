MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX), a developer of advanced soldier-worn tactical communication solutions, announced that it has received purchase orders totaling over $1 million since Sept. 1, 2026, including approximately $800,000 in previously unannounced orders. Government entities accounted for over 40% of total orders, representing more than $440,000, while international defense companies accounted for approximately $290,000 and international distribution partners contributed over $270,000. CEO Nir Klein said the orders reflect continued demand for the company's tactical communication systems across government and defense markets, positioning Silynxcom for a strong close to 2026.

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About Silynxcom Ltd.

We develop, manufacture, and sell ruggedized tactical protective and communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat proven. Our in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and factory floors. Our In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers, homeland security personnel, police officers and civilian users worldwide. Our In-Ear Headsets provide high levels of sound protection, fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots, dangerous situations and machine equipment in factories. Our sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets allow wearing with any helmet type to reduce head injuries, allow wearing any earwear and in any weather condition. Our technology provides active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving our customers 360° situational awareness. Our new upgraded“drone detection” headset, sound leak test and prerecorded messages technologies provide additional, unique, features and protection level to operators in modern combat arenas. The Company is developing an AI-powered wearable drone-detection and early-warning platform intended for military and security applications.

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