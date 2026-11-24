MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Metalsource Mining Inc. and may include paid advertising.

While COO Tom Kleeberg is resigning from the company, he will continue to lend his expertise to its operations by serving as an independent consultant, with experienced Project Geologist Dale Moore continuing to direct and coordinate exploration activities Metalsource Mining, actively reviving the prospects of an underexplored mine that was the America's first significant silver project, is using modern tech-driven drilling to extend mineralization horizons along strike and at depth with expectations of revealing a broader district than historic mining realized In addition, the company is in early-stage exploration of the nearby North Carolina project at the Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold site

Mineral exploration company Metalsource Mining (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is continuing to sharpen its focus on bringing an American historical silver mining operation into the modern era through the extension of mineralized horizons along strike and at depth, further defining its direction amid a transition in its leadership.

North Carolina's historic Silver Hill precious and base metals project is the site of what became America's first major silver mine back in the 1800s. The mine produced silver, lead and zinc, making it a domestic source for silver reportedly used in early...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MSMMF are available in the company's newsroom at

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