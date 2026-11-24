The company's AI-powered wearable acoustic detection system is designed to identify drones without depending on radio-frequency transmissions. Unlike existing acoustic systems, which are typically heavy and stationary, the wearable design moves with the soldier, can use microphones already built into their gear, and requires no deployed infrastructure. The approach addresses a growing weakness in conventional counter-drone systems as fiber-optic-controlled drones bypass many electronic-warfare and radio-jamming defenses. AI-assisted targeting is reducing the need for continuous pilot control, making early detection increasingly important even when a drone's communications link is disrupted or absent.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX), a developer of advanced soldier-worn tactical communication solutions, is developing a new wearable acoustic drone-detection system aimed at a problem that is becoming harder for conventional battlefield defenses to solve: identifying approaching drones that do not rely on radio transmissions.

The system uses artificial intelligence to recognize drone acoustic signatures and provide real-time alerts to the person wearing it. As technology advances, some of the drone guidance systems posing the greatest risks to soldiers are those designed to essentially hide from electronic signals that conventional detection and jamming equipment has traditionally depended upon, leaving a...

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