MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi discussed efforts to end the war in Sudan, post-war reconstruction and cooperation in infrastructure, energy and transport with Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris on Tuesday. He also ordered a review of the cases of Sudanese prisoners and detainees in Egypt.

Al-Sisi separately met Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue to discuss expanding bilateral trade, investment and cooperation in housing, civil aviation and energy.

During his meeting with Idris, Al-Sisi received a message from Sudanese Sovereign Council chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan concerning bilateral relations and Khartoum's interest in expanding cooperation with Cairo.

According to the Egyptian presidency, Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty and stability, as well as the preservation of its national institutions. He also reaffirmed Cairo's rejection of any attempts to undermine Sudan's security or state institutions.

The presidency said Egypt was continuing its efforts to promote a political solution, bring the war to an end and alleviate the country's humanitarian crisis.

The Sudanese side expressed its interest in securing Egyptian support for reconstruction and recovery efforts, including through the participation of Egyptian companies in infrastructure, energy and transport projects.







Idris also sought Egypt's support for restoring Sudan's role in the African Union and for a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue process, which he said would be launched in Khartoum without excluding any party.

The talks also addressed the situation of Sudanese nationals in Egypt.

In response to a Sudanese request, Al-Sisi instructed the relevant authorities to review the cases of Sudanese prisoners and detainees and consider the possibility of allowing them to serve their sentences in Sudan, subject to applicable laws and regulations, the presidency said.

The statement did not specify the number of people who could be covered by such a measure or identify the cases concerned.

In a separate meeting, Al-Sisi received Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, who conveyed a message from President Teodoro Obiang Nguema concerning prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Al-Sisi expressed Egypt's keenness to build on the outcomes of the first session of the two countries' joint committee, held on the sidelines of the African Union mid-year summit in Alamein in October 2026, and to follow up on the implementation of previously signed memoranda of understanding.

The Equatorial Guinean vice president expressed his country's interest in expanding the participation of Egyptian companies in development projects and strengthening cooperation in urban development, housing, civil aviation, energy and knowledge exchange.

The two sides also discussed African regional issues. According to the Egyptian presidency, Al-Sisi stressed the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means while respecting state sovereignty, territorial integrity and national institutions.

The Equatorial Guinean vice president expressed his country's interest in strengthening political consultations with Egypt on regional security and stability in Africa and the wider region.