MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Nahid Youssef, Chairperson of the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), received a high-level delegation from Oman's Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), headed by its CEO, Dawood bin Salem Al-Hadabi, at the authority's headquarters to discuss cooperation and the transfer of Egypt's industrial developer model.

The meeting follows previous discussions and reciprocal visits between the two sides, focusing on private-sector participation in establishing, developing, and managing integrated industrial zones.

Youssef said Egypt currently has 28 industrial zones operating under the industrial developer system, managed by 14 local and international companies across seven new cities, with a combined area of 39.8 million square metres.

These zones are located in 10th of Ramadan, Sadat, 6th of October, New October, New Borg El Arab, New Alamein, and New Aswan.

She highlighted the role of the industrial developer model in reducing the government's burden of preparing, developing, and promoting industrial land through partnerships with the private sector, which brings technical, technological, and marketing capabilities to the establishment and operation of integrated industrial zones.

Youssef also outlined the regulatory framework governing industrial developers, including selection criteria, implementation timelines, development areas, and targeted industrial activities. She noted that the IDA acts as a regulatory and supervisory body, ensuring a balance in the contractual relationship between the authority, the developer, and the end investor.

She added that Industry Minister Khaled Hashem had directed the authority to provide technical and regulatory support to Oman to facilitate the transfer of Egypt's experience.

For his part, Al-Hadabi said the visit aimed to gain a practical and detailed understanding of how private-sector companies manage developed industrial zones, while expanding cooperation in industrial innovation, workforce development, and enhancing the competitiveness of industrial cities in both countries.

As part of the visit, the Omani delegation toured Polaris Parks in 6th of October City to examine its management model, industrial facilities, and the logistical and operational services it provides to investors.

Bassel Shoirah, General Manager of Polaris Parks, said the Egyptian model is based on a partnership in which the government acts as a supporting regulator rather than competing with industrial developers, helping create an environment conducive to industrial investment.

Shoirah also presented the group's performance over its 20 years of operations in Egypt, noting that it manages an industrial project portfolio covering 10 million square metres across six major projects in four industrial destinations.

The company has invested $560m directly in its projects and attracted an estimated $4.5bn in local and foreign industrial investments, while contributing to the creation of more than 75,000 jobs.