MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has issued a decision allowing insurance companies to issue policies in foreign languages for international operations and specialised technical risks, in a move aimed at expanding insurance activity, facilitating new types of coverage and broadening the scope of operations.

Decision No. 216 of 2026 allows insurance companies to apply to the FRA for approval to issue insurance policies in a foreign language authorised by the Authority. It also sets out the circumstances under which such policies may be issued.

These include insurance operations of an international nature or those linked to international insurance programmes, as well as cases where the insured or beneficiary is a foreign entity or a multinational company.

The permitted cases also cover insurance operations involving specialised technical risks, including aviation, energy, petroleum, major engineering risks, and national and strategic projects. They further extend to policies based on internationally recognised insurance models, or cases in which at least 90% of the insured risk is ceded to reinsurers registered with the FRA, unless the Authority approves a lower percentage. Policies may also be issued in a foreign language where the insurance coverage is of a type newly introduced to the Egyptian market.

In any of these cases, an insurance company may apply to the FRA for approval to issue a policy in a foreign language, provided that it submits an Arabic translation of the policy's key information.

At a minimum, the translated information must include the type of insurance coverage, the name of the insured, the geographical scope of coverage, coverage limits, the deductible, a description of the insured risks, the total premium, reinsurance arrangements, policy terms and exclusions, the policy period, the sum insured, cancellation conditions, dispute resolution procedures, circumstances under which entitlement to insurance benefits is forfeited, and any other information required by the Authority.

The applicant insurance company will be responsible for ensuring the accuracy and correctness of the translation and must ensure that it does not introduce any amendments or changes to the scope of insurance coverage or the rights and obligations stipulated in the policy.

Islam Azzam, Chairperson of the FRA, said the decision forms part of the Authority's efforts to keep pace with developments in the insurance industry across local, regional and international markets.

He said the decision is expected to strengthen competition and enable insurance companies to expand their operations, diversify their coverage and introduce new products that address growing demand, particularly for emerging risks in specialised technical fields and major strategic projects.

Azzam added that recent regulatory decisions concerning the insurance sector reflect the FRA's vision of increasing insurance penetration and inclusion rates, while developing insurance products to enhance the competitiveness of Egypt's insurance industry and support market growth. They also seek to improve the sector's institutional performance and maximise its contribution to the national economy.

He stressed the importance of building on the positive indicators recorded by insurance activity, noting that total policyholders' rights reached EGP 244bn in the third quarter of this year, up from EGP 202bn at the end of last year. Net investments also increased from EGP 365bn to EGP 436.8bn over the same periods.

These figures demonstrate the Egyptian market's significant growth potential under the new legislative and regulatory framework introduced following the issuance of the Unified Insurance Law No. 155 of 2024, Azzam said.

He underscored the importance of capitalising on the opportunities available to expand insurance operations and reach new segments and categories of beneficiaries.