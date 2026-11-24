MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) HIDAB Properties has officially entered the Egyptian real estate market, targeting EGP 10bn in investments over the next two years and EGP 7.5bn in sales from its debut project, FORMS, in New Cairo.

The company announced its launch at a press conference attended by members of its board of directors, representatives of the real estate and engineering sectors, and Mohamed Abdel Ghany, Head of the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate.

Located on South 90th Street in New Cairo, opposite the American University in Cairo (AUC), FORMS covers a land area of 36,000 sqm, with a total built-up area of 51,000 sqm.

The project comprises eight buildings, each consisting of a ground floor and five upper floors, with a building coverage ratio of no more than 14%. It will include approximately 240 units allocated to administrative offices, retail outlets and medical clinics.

FORMS is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2027 and is being developed as an AI-driven business complex, integrating artificial intelligence into its services and customer experience.

The development will also introduce a hotel-managed workplace concept, offering a range of hospitality services, including 24-hour concierge and reception, valet parking, security, daily cleaning and on-call maintenance.

Additional facilities will include a lobby café and lounge, in-office room service, private dining and meeting suites, on-demand meeting rooms, a business centre and shared co-working spaces.

Abdel Nasser Taha, Chairperson of HIDAB Properties, said the company's entry into the Egyptian market reflects its strategy of identifying investment opportunities and selecting projects based on market dynamics and evolving demand.

He described FORMS as a key milestone in the company's initial operations, adding that HIDAB plans to focus on developments that address market needs and take into account the specific characteristics of each location, while maintaining high standards of execution and delivery.

Marwan Farid, CEO of HIDAB Properties, said the company's strategy is built on four pillars: developing projects in strategic locations, leveraging technology and innovation to enhance the customer experience, achieving operational efficiency through integrated services and management, and providing financing solutions tailored to different customer segments.

He added that a project's value is determined not only by its location and design but also by the efficiency of its management and the quality of services it provides.

HIDAB Properties is also exploring expansion opportunities in Cairo and coastal cities with strong demand, subject to market conditions and progress in implementing its existing projects.