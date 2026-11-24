MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt concluded its first International Social Protection Forum on Tuesday after a two-day meeting attended by around 400 ministers, officials, experts and representatives of countries with established social protection programmes. Discussions focused on sustainable financing, digital transformation and economic empowerment.

The forum was organised jointly by the Foreign Ministry and the Social Solidarity Ministry under the theme“Social Protection in a Changing World”, with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly attending.

The Foreign Ministry said the meeting examined integrated social protection systems, sustainable financing, governance, the use of technology in service delivery and mechanisms to help beneficiaries gradually transition from social assistance to economic participation.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said social protection had gained increasing prominence on national and international agendas as governments faced overlapping economic and geopolitical pressures.

He highlighted Egypt's Takaful and Karama cash-transfer programme and the Decent Life rural development initiative, alongside healthcare programmes, economic empowerment schemes and measures targeting women, young people and persons with disabilities.

Abdelatty said developing countries were facing increasingly constrained fiscal space for social spending amid rising food and energy costs, supply-chain disruptions, armed conflicts and mounting debt burdens.

He called for stronger engagement with international financial institutions, development banks and research organisations to develop innovative and sustainable financing mechanisms capable of supporting social protection programmes without imposing what he described as unsustainable burdens on developing economies.

Abdelatty also called for stronger South-South cooperation, greater engagement through regional and economic groupings, and expanded trilateral cooperation with international partners.

He stressed the importance of involving the private sector and civil society more closely in the design and implementation of social protection programmes.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, Abdelatty said Israeli restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid and shelter supplies, particularly with the onset of winter, had heightened the need for humanitarian assistance and social protection measures for the population.

He said the forum aimed to translate exchanges of national experiences into practical initiatives and partnerships involving developing countries, international institutions, businesses and civil society.

Before the forum opened, the Egyptian government said hosting the event would entail no cost to the state budget, as it would be financed by UN agencies, the World Bank and private-sector partners.